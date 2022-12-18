PRCS distributes assistive devices among PWDs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS), in collaboration with the Turkish Red Crescent Society (TRCS), distributed wheelchairs, crutches walkers, and other assistive devices among 50 persons with disabilities (PWDs).

The initiative was aimed to provide mobility support to PWDs and help them become useful citizens.

Talking about the initiative, PRCS Chairman Sardar Shahid Ahmad Laghari said the Red Crescent has always taken initiatives to protect PWDs and make them useful citizens of the country.

The chairman said, "It is important to be aware of the problems and needs of PWDs to devise strategies for their welfare."He said PWDs are part of our society and it is our social and religious responsibility to protect their rights and bring them into the mainstream.