PRCS Distributes Hygiene Kits And Non-food Items In Flood-affected Areas Of Sindh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 26, 2022 | 03:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :To prevent the spread of communicable and waterborne diseases and infections, Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) distributed hygiene kits and Non-Food Items (NFIs) in flood-affected areas of Sindh.

PRCS in collaboration with its allied partners including the International Federation of Red Cross (IFRC), Red Crescent Societies (RCS) and other partners are making nonstop efforts for the rehabilitation of the flood-affected people.

The Non-Food Items (NFIs) package distributed among the flood survivors included tents, shelter tool kits, kitchen sets, tarpaulin sheets, blankets and mosquito nets, etc.

The PRCS has served the flood-affected people by conducting identification, registration and verification exercises before the distribution of non-food items.

The hygiene kits and non-food items have been distributed among the flood-affected communities of UC Manak tagar village Koor hassan, village Muhammad Bux of Union Council Kandde Chukki Taluka KN Shah, District Dadu, Sehwan, District Jamshoro, Village Khahi, district Noushero Feroz, village Adam Khan Rind UC, Jaffarabad District kashmore, Sindh, UC Chhini, Taluka Johi, District Dadu, Sindh, Village PATT Shariff talka District Dadu.

The PRCS has been working closely with communities and stakeholders in Pakistan to provide food, safe water, hygiene kits, emergency healthcare, Shelter and mental health support.

Under the Monsoon Flood Response Operation 2022, PRCS has treated a total of 130,184 patients through MHUs, provided 195,000 Liters of safe drinking water regularly, distributed 29,564 family tents, distributed 200,000 hot meal packs and distributed cash support to 581 households.

