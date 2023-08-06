PRCS distributes relief among displaced families

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARABAD, 06 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2023 ) :In response to the devastating land sliding incident that struck the union council Patreend (Damishi, Abhiyal), the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) AJK chapter has taken immediate action to support the affected communities by distributing essential relief items. The incident, which caused immense loss of property, has left many families displaced and in dire need of immediate assistance.

The PRCS AJK, with its unwavering commitment to humanitarian aid and disaster response, has been on the ground since the tragedy occurred. Working tirelessly in coordination with local authorities and government departments, the society conducted a needs assessment to identify the most urgent requirements of the affected population.

In a display of solidarity and empathy, the PRCS successfully organized the distribution of critical relief items that were aimed to alleviate the suffering of those affected by the catastrophic land sliding and to provide aid and support. In this context, a graceful ceremony was held at union council patreend Damishi where the affected community was provided with essential relief items, that include tents, shelter tool kits, kitchen sets, hygiene kits, water coolers, buckets, blankets and mosquitos net.

It should be remembered that on August 01, nineteen houses were damaged as a result of devastating land sliding that struck the Damishi Abhiyal area of union council Patreend Muzaffarabad.

The opposition leader in Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly Khawaja Farooq Ahmed and Minister Chuahdary Rasheed graced the ceremony with their presence.

Besides, Secretary Pakistan Red Crescent Society AJK Chapter Ms Gulzar Fatima, Assistant Commissioner Muzaffarbad (Ruler) Muneer Qureshi and other government officials were also present on this occasion.

While addressing the affected community here at Domaishi, the opposition leader Khawaja Farooq Ahmed said I extend my deepest condolences to all the families who have lost their homes and properties during this disaster. Our hearts go out to you, and we stand together as a nation to offer our prayers and support in this difficult time. "I would like to applaud the swift response by the Pakistan Red Crescent Society AJK and government departments", added the opposition leader.

Speaking on the occasion, the Member of the Legislative Assembly and sitting Minister Chaudhary Rasheed commended the PRCS and all the volunteers who have tirelessly worked to organize this relief distribution. Their dedication to helping those in distress is a testament to the true spirit of humanitarianism. As leaders, we have to come together, transcending political affiliations, to lend a helping hand to our fellow citizens in their time of need", Chaudhary Rasheed said. He also thanked the Chairman PRCS Ejaz Raza and National Headquarters of PRCS Islamabad for making humanitarian efforts to provide relief and support to the affected community of Domishi Abhiyal.