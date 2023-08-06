Open Menu

PRCS Distributes Relief Among Displaced Families

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 06, 2023 | 05:00 PM

PRCS distributes relief among displaced families

MUZAFFARABAD, 06 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2023 ) :In response to the devastating land sliding incident that struck the union council Patreend (Damishi, Abhiyal), the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) AJK chapter has taken immediate action to support the affected communities by distributing essential relief items. The incident, which caused immense loss of property, has left many families displaced and in dire need of immediate assistance.

The PRCS AJK, with its unwavering commitment to humanitarian aid and disaster response, has been on the ground since the tragedy occurred. Working tirelessly in coordination with local authorities and government departments, the society conducted a needs assessment to identify the most urgent requirements of the affected population.

In a display of solidarity and empathy, the PRCS successfully organized the distribution of critical relief items that were aimed to alleviate the suffering of those affected by the catastrophic land sliding and to provide aid and support. In this context, a graceful ceremony was held at union council patreend Damishi where the affected community was provided with essential relief items, that include tents, shelter tool kits, kitchen sets, hygiene kits, water coolers, buckets, blankets and mosquitos net.

It should be remembered that on August 01, nineteen houses were damaged as a result of devastating land sliding that struck the Damishi Abhiyal area of union council Patreend Muzaffarabad.

The opposition leader in Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly Khawaja Farooq Ahmed and Minister Chuahdary Rasheed graced the ceremony with their presence.

Besides, Secretary Pakistan Red Crescent Society AJK Chapter Ms Gulzar Fatima, Assistant Commissioner Muzaffarbad (Ruler) Muneer Qureshi and other government officials were also present on this occasion.

While addressing the affected community here at Domaishi, the opposition leader Khawaja Farooq Ahmed said I extend my deepest condolences to all the families who have lost their homes and properties during this disaster. Our hearts go out to you, and we stand together as a nation to offer our prayers and support in this difficult time. "I would like to applaud the swift response by the Pakistan Red Crescent Society AJK and government departments", added the opposition leader.

Speaking on the occasion, the Member of the Legislative Assembly and sitting Minister Chaudhary Rasheed commended the PRCS and all the volunteers who have tirelessly worked to organize this relief distribution. Their dedication to helping those in distress is a testament to the true spirit of humanitarianism. As leaders, we have to come together, transcending political affiliations, to lend a helping hand to our fellow citizens in their time of need", Chaudhary Rasheed said. He also thanked the Chairman PRCS Ejaz Raza and National Headquarters of PRCS Islamabad for making humanitarian efforts to provide relief and support to the affected community of Domishi Abhiyal.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Islamabad Water Muzaffarabad Azad Jammu And Kashmir August All Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Electricity accounts in Dubai reach 1,144,741 acco ..

Electricity accounts in Dubai reach 1,144,741 accounts by end of H1, 2023, 5.5% ..

21 minutes ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed announces Ministry of Finance ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed announces Ministry of Finance Strategic Plan 2023-2026

51 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs builds workforce capabilities throug ..

Dubai Customs builds workforce capabilities through 1285 training courses in 6 m ..

1 hour ago
 Al Harbi becomes first Emirati consultant in WAHO ..

Al Harbi becomes first Emirati consultant in WAHO Executive Committee

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Bolivian President on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate Bolivian President on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Jamaican Governor-General ..

UAE leaders congratulate Jamaican Governor-General on Independence Day

3 hours ago
Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and TRE ..

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and TRENDS Research Center sign MoU

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 August 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 August 2023

9 hours ago
 Ramesh Kumar terms mayor election as new hope for ..

Ramesh Kumar terms mayor election as new hope for minorities

17 hours ago
 Ukrainian Grain Cargo Train Partially Derails in M ..

Ukrainian Grain Cargo Train Partially Derails in Moldova - Rail Authority

17 hours ago
 Judge Gives Trump Until Monday to Respond to Motio ..

Judge Gives Trump Until Monday to Respond to Motion to Limit Social Media Use

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan