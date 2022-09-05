PRCS distributes relief goods worth over Rs 25 mln among 400 families in Charsadda

Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa stepped up relief operations to help flood victims in the province and on Monday distributed relief goods worth over Rs 25 million among 400 families in district Charsadda with the support of Norwegian Red Cross and International Committee of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa stepped up relief operations to help flood victims in the province and on Monday distributed relief goods worth over Rs 25 million among 400 families in district Charsadda with the support of Norwegian Red Cross and International Committee of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

The relief items included tents, blankets, hygiene kits, jerry cans, mosquito repellents, and tarpaulin sheets. On the other hand, mobile health teams had also been deployed in different areas of the Charsadda and Nowshera districts with the objective to ensure immediate free medical facilities and medicines along with other relief materials to the victims in the flood-affected areas, said a press release issued here.

On this occasion, Chairman PRCS KP Habib Malik Orakzai said the society was engaged in relief activities after playing a role in search and rescue immediately after the floods.

He said the relief items being distributed were not a permanent solution, but the people being given these relief items still had water or mud in their homes, so PRCS KP was distributing this relief package.

He further said that PRCS would like to provide complete rehabilitation package to the victims and the families whose houses had been washed away in the floods. In this regards, he said, a plan of action had been prepared after consulting the government.

The distributed relief items had been supported by the Norwegian Red Cross, while more relief activities had also been indicated by other partners which would start soon.

On the other hand, the Norwegian Red Cross Representative for Pakistan Aliyar Iftikhar, while answering the questions of media representatives, said that the current natural disaster was the effect of climate change and Pakistan was suffering more despite contributing less.