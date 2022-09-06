PRCS distributes relief items among Sindh flood victims

Pakistan Red Crescent Society in collaboration with their Turkiye, Kuwait and Qatar counterparts have distributed non-food items and ration to the flood victims in the Dadu, Sujawal and Mirpurkhas districts of Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Red Crescent Society in collaboration with their Turkiye, Kuwait and Qatar counterparts have distributed non-food items and ration to the flood victims in the Dadu, Sujawal and Mirpurkhas districts of Sindh.

Relief items, including tents, hygiene kits, and blankets were distributed in Mirpurkhas, said PRCS news release on Tuesday.

With the support of Kuwait Red Crescent Society, the PRCS distributed a package of standard non-food items, including a tent, hygiene kit, kitchen set, seven blankets, two tarpaulin sheets, four mosquito nets, and two jerrycans to each internally displaced flood-affected family in Dadu.

More relief items and aid supplies would be distributed gradually over time. The flood victims thanked the PRCS and its partners for their sincere efforts and expressed hope that they would continue to provide services in the flood-hit areas.

Turkiye and Qatar Red Crescent delegations also visited the free medical camp set up by the PRCS for the flood victims in Sajawal, where more than 700 patients including men, women and children, were treated and given free medicines.

Moreover, the Kuwait Red Crescent delegation visited the Pakistan Red Crescent's water purification plant in Juhi, Dadu, where flood victims get clean drinking water.

According to Director of Disaster Management and Emergency Unit Yusuf Al-Meraj, the Kuwait Red Crescent would soon provide food, non-food items, and medicines to PRCS for flood-affected areas of Sindh, Balochistan, and Punjab provinces.

Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari, newly appointed Chairman of Pakistan Red Crescent Society National Headquarters, appreciated the role of Turkiye, Qatar, and Kuwait Red Crescent Societies in mitigating the sufferings of the flood-hit people.

"The PRCS is reaching every flood-hit area of Pakistan to assist the people, and this will continue," Laghari said.