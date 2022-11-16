PRCS distributes relief items worth 560mn among 935,000 flood affectees in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan Red Crescent Society Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has so far distributed relief items worth more than 560 million among more than 935,000 flood affected people of the province in the early emergency phase.

Chairman Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Habib Malik Orakzai on Wednesday presented a detailed report to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Dr. Shahzad Khan Bangash on the relief and damage caused to the victims during the recent floods.

According to the report, the relief items included shelter, food, hygiene kits, cash, kitchen sets, blankets, warm clothes, mobile cards, clean drinking water, and free medical facilities at the doorstep along with free medicine.

On this occasion, Chairman PRCS KP Habib Malik Orakzai briefed Chief Secretary Dr. Shahzad Khan Bangash on the role of PRCS during the recent flood situation.

He said that we have been able to provide help to 500,000 victims. This was provided with the help of its resources and other partners including IFRC, ICRC German Red Cross, and Norwegian Red Cross.

While now after the emergency phase, work will be started from the beginning of the New Year on the recovery and rehabilitation of the flood affectees.

This will include small cash grants for the victims to start businesses, a role in the restoration of infrastructure, provision of free fertilizer and urea to farmers, etc, he further added "for this plan International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies are taking steps to raise CHF 55 million for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and other provinces".

He said that Pakistan Red Crescent will plan with the district administration of the affected districts to implement the restoration plan. During the meeting, the chief secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was requested to take steps to establish Red Crescent offices in other districts along with branches in 10 already existing districts, while the provincial government also stressed the restoration of special grants issued every year.