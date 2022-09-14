UrduPoint.com

PRCS Distributes Relief Packages Among 500 Flood-affected Families In Larkana

Umer Jamshaid Published September 14, 2022 | 09:26 PM

PRCS distributes Relief Packages among 500 Flood-affected Families in Larkana

Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) provided relief items to 500 flood-affected households in Larkana

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) provided relief items to 500 flood-affected households in Larkana.

The distribution was held in Eid Gah, Sheikh Zaid Colony, Larkana, on Wednesday evening, where Chairman PRCS, Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari and Chairman Larkana district branch of PRCS Ahmed Mehmood Farooqi distributed relief items among the affected families.

Speaking on the occasion Chairman Sardar Shahid Laghari said, "PRCS is devoted to serve humanity during all hard times.

Providing relief to flood-affected population is our top priority at the time, he said. Pakistan Red Crescent Society is serving every affected family regardless of their ethnicity and religion.

He also said that, we are making possible the provision of commodities, medical assistance and clean drinking water, hygiene kits and psycho-social support through relief activities.

Chairman PRCS said that Packages include household items, tarpaulins, blankets and, tents.

"We are facing biggest catastrophe in the history. PRCS in collaboration with movement partners, PNSs is dedicatedly putting all efforts for rescue and, relief of the affected communities through systematic approach.

Our teams will stay in the field till last person rehabilitated," he added.

He said more humanitarian aid and relief supplies would be gradually distributed to Sindh as part of ongoing relief operations.

Earlier, on the occasion Chairman Larkana district branch of PRCS Ahmed Mehmood Farooqi thanked Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari and Red Crescent staff for providing relief to devastated families in Larkana.

He said that, "we have received 4 ambulances from PRCS National Headquarters for emergency response in flooded areas. Despite limited resources, Larkana branch is working in best possible way to serve in flooded areas, he added and further said that we encourage provision of support and resources here in Larkana so that the adverse situation of exiting public health care facilities can be improved, especially women who are in dire need of healthcare.

Ahmed Mehmood Farooqi said that Pakistan Red Crescent with support from movement partners will help vulnerable communities by all means.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Water Larkana Women Family All From Best Top

Recent Stories

IRSA releases 245,900 cusecs water

IRSA releases 245,900 cusecs water

16 seconds ago
 Minister reviews measures for investors

Minister reviews measures for investors

18 seconds ago
 By-election in NA-108 on October 16

By-election in NA-108 on October 16

19 seconds ago
 Energy minister for timely completion of developme ..

Energy minister for timely completion of development schemes

23 seconds ago
 Italy Not Listed in Report on Alleged Financing of ..

Italy Not Listed in Report on Alleged Financing of Foreign Parties by Russia - O ..

28 minutes ago
 Russia Imposes Sanctions Against 30 UK PR Experts ..

Russia Imposes Sanctions Against 30 UK PR Experts - Foreign Ministry

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.