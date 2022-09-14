PRCS distributes Relief Packages among 500 Flood-affected Families in Larkana

Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) provided relief items to 500 flood-affected households in Larkana

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) provided relief items to 500 flood-affected households in Larkana.

The distribution was held in Eid Gah, Sheikh Zaid Colony, Larkana, on Wednesday evening, where Chairman PRCS, Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari and Chairman Larkana district branch of PRCS Ahmed Mehmood Farooqi distributed relief items among the affected families.

Speaking on the occasion Chairman Sardar Shahid Laghari said, "PRCS is devoted to serve humanity during all hard times.

Providing relief to flood-affected population is our top priority at the time, he said. Pakistan Red Crescent Society is serving every affected family regardless of their ethnicity and religion.

He also said that, we are making possible the provision of commodities, medical assistance and clean drinking water, hygiene kits and psycho-social support through relief activities.

Chairman PRCS said that Packages include household items, tarpaulins, blankets and, tents.

"We are facing biggest catastrophe in the history. PRCS in collaboration with movement partners, PNSs is dedicatedly putting all efforts for rescue and, relief of the affected communities through systematic approach.

Our teams will stay in the field till last person rehabilitated," he added.

He said more humanitarian aid and relief supplies would be gradually distributed to Sindh as part of ongoing relief operations.

Earlier, on the occasion Chairman Larkana district branch of PRCS Ahmed Mehmood Farooqi thanked Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari and Red Crescent staff for providing relief to devastated families in Larkana.

He said that, "we have received 4 ambulances from PRCS National Headquarters for emergency response in flooded areas. Despite limited resources, Larkana branch is working in best possible way to serve in flooded areas, he added and further said that we encourage provision of support and resources here in Larkana so that the adverse situation of exiting public health care facilities can be improved, especially women who are in dire need of healthcare.

Ahmed Mehmood Farooqi said that Pakistan Red Crescent with support from movement partners will help vulnerable communities by all means.