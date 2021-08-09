PRCS donates handwashing stations to GCU

The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) Punjab Monday installed handwashing stations and hand sanitizers machines at the Government College University (GCU) Lahore for students and faculty members

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) Punjab Monday installed handwashing stations and hand sanitizers machines at the Government College University (GCU) Lahore for students and faculty members.

PRCS Punjab Chairman Justice (retd) Sheikh Ahmed Farooq handed over the sanitizers and antiseptic items to Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi at a ceremony in the university where the senior faculty members were also present.

The vice chancellor said there was a historical connection between the PRCS and the GCU, as both institutions had made valuable contribution to the country and its people.

Justice (retd) Sheikh Farooq said the Punjab Red Crescent aims to promote precautionary measures in educational institutions to defeat coronavirus.