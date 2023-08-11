Open Menu

PRCS GB Conducts Capacity Building Workshop For It's Volunteers On Climate Change DRM

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :Pakistan Red Crescent Society Friday Gilgit-Baltistan, in partnership with the German Red Cross successfully conducted two days Capacity Building Workshop for its staff and professional volunteers on Climate Change and Disaster Risk Management (DRM).

The workshop, titled "Capacity Building of Staff & Volunteers in CCA and DRM," took place in Gilgit and gathered 35 participants from relevant fields.

The workshop aimed to enhance the understanding of staff and relevant field volunteers regarding the salient feature of small-scale grants extended to volunteers through collaborative efforts between PRCS and the German Red Cross and the crucial role the volunteers can play as climate champions in raising awareness among the masses.

Through interactive sessions and insightful discussions, the participants were provided with valuable insights into the challenges posed by climate change and the significance of effective disaster risk management.

Brigadier (Retd) Saleem Mahmood, Chairman of PRCS GB, delivered the closing remarks of the workshop, highlighting the utmost importance that has been central to our discussions over the past two days. The matter at hand pertains to the imperative role of professional volunteers in championing the cause of climate change awareness within our region. He emphasized the role of volunteers as a powerful tool to raise awareness about the challenges faced by Gilgit-Baltistan communities in climate change and how it can influence public opinion and the Masses.

Mr. Imran Rana, PRCS GB Provincial Secretary, provided insights into the organization's mandate, activities, achievements, and the challenges it faces. He also urged staff and volunteers to engage stakeholders through innovative ideas for the long-term sustainability of CCA Project PRCS GB.

Mr. Shahzad Shigri, Director of the GB Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), delivered a comprehensive outline of the existing climate change landscape within the region, underscoring the urgent requirement for collaborative endeavors and enduring strategies to alleviate the ramifications of climate change. Additionally, provided instances pertinent to the locality that contribute to climate change, while also apprising volunteers about available climate-related funding opportunities from diverse donors operating in Pakistan.

Mr. Junaid Abbas, Climate Change Officer at PRCS GB, discussed the objectives of the PRCS Climate Advocacy & Coordination for Resilient Action (CACRA) project. Moreover, emphasized the salient feature of small-scale grants extended to volunteers through collaborative efforts between PRCS and the German Red Cross, aimed at nurturing inventive propositions in the realm of environmentally sustainable initiatives. He shed light on the various activities being undertaken under the project to promote climate resilience and coordination among stakeholders.

