PRCS GB Installs Sanitization, Hand Washing Stations In CM Office
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 05:20 PM
GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) Gilgit-Baltistan has installed Hand Sanitization and Hand washing Stations here in the Chief Minister office.
Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid Khan inaugurated the Sensitization and Hand Washing Stations.
PRCS GB Provincial Secretary Imran Rana briefed the Chief Minister about PRCS COVID-19 preventive measures and other humanitarian initiatives taken by the PRCS.
The chief minister appreciated the efforts of PRCS GB in joining hands with the government for COVID-19 prevention and control.
The COVID-19 preventive items were provided by the PRCS National Headquarters Islamabad under the IFRC/ECHO project amid COVID-19.