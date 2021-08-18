PRCS GB installs Sanitization, Hand washing Stations in CM office

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) Gilgit-Baltistan has installed Hand Sanitization and Hand washing Stations here in the Chief Minister office.

Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid Khan inaugurated the Sensitization and Hand Washing Stations.

PRCS GB Provincial Secretary Imran Rana briefed the Chief Minister about PRCS COVID-19 preventive measures and other humanitarian initiatives taken by the PRCS.

The chief minister appreciated the efforts of PRCS GB in joining hands with the government for COVID-19 prevention and control.

The COVID-19 preventive items were provided by the PRCS National Headquarters Islamabad under the IFRC/ECHO project amid COVID-19.