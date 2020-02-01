PRCS GB provides relief to the earthquake affectees of Astore district

The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) Gilgit-Baltistan Branch has provided relief to 257 families of the recent earthquake affected areas in District Astore

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) Gilgit-Baltistan Branch has provided relief to 257 families of the recent earthquake affected areas in District Astore.

The relief goods, distributed by the PRCS among the earthquake affectees of village Mushkin and Turling, were contained shelter kit, family tents, tarpaulin sheets, blankets, kitchen sets, hygiene kits and other items of domestic usage.

The beneficiaries and notables of the area as well as the district administration highly appreciated the humanitarian services of PRCS for the vulnerable communities.