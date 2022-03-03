PRCS GB sets up Youth Club in Gilgit

(@FahadShabbir)

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :The Youth and Volunteers Department (PRCS) Gilgit-Baltistan has established a Youth Club in Government Boys Degree College Minawar Gilgit.

A number of 55 students registered themselves as PRCS volunteers at the occasion.

The main objective of establishing the Youth Club was to develop and sustain volunteerism at community levels.

The management and staff of the college appreciated the efforts of PRCS in promoting the spirit of voluntarism among the youth and assured to extend their all possible support to sustain the Youth Club in the institution.