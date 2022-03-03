UrduPoint.com

PRCS GB Sets Up Youth Club In Gilgit

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 03, 2022 | 10:17 PM

PRCS GB sets up Youth Club in Gilgit

The Youth and Volunteers Department (PRCS) Gilgit-Baltistan has established a Youth Club in Government Boys Degree College Minawar Gilgit

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :The Youth and Volunteers Department (PRCS) Gilgit-Baltistan has established a Youth Club in Government Boys Degree College Minawar Gilgit.

A number of 55 students registered themselves as PRCS volunteers at the occasion.

The main objective of establishing the Youth Club was to develop and sustain volunteerism at community levels.

The management and staff of the college appreciated the efforts of PRCS in promoting the spirit of voluntarism among the youth and assured to extend their all possible support to sustain the Youth Club in the institution.

Related Topics

Gilgit Baltistan All Government

Recent Stories

Dist Admn removes encroachments from Indus river e ..

Dist Admn removes encroachments from Indus river embankment

21 seconds ago
 Two accused impersonating as NAB officers arrested ..

Two accused impersonating as NAB officers arrested

22 seconds ago
 Prime Minister making best efforts to improve econ ..

Prime Minister making best efforts to improve economy, education, health, roads: ..

24 seconds ago
 PPSA Peshawar officers visit PSCA

PPSA Peshawar officers visit PSCA

29 seconds ago
 Foolproof security being ensured for Spring Festiv ..

Foolproof security being ensured for Spring Festival programmes: CCPO

14 minutes ago
 Thousands people welcome "Huqooq Sindh March" in U ..

Thousands people welcome "Huqooq Sindh March" in Umerkot, Mithi, Badin

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>