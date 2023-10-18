PRCS-Germany Red Cross inaugurate safety wall for flood affected villages

The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) and the German Red Cross (GRC) on Wednesday inaugurated a safety wall constructed to protect flood-affected villages in Upper Chitral

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) and the German Red Cross (GRC) on Wednesday inaugurated a safety wall constructed to protect flood-affected villages in Upper Chitral.

The safety wall was constructed in the villages of Ryshan, Green Lasht, and Zait with the financial support of the GRC.

Speaking on the occasion, Provincial Chairman of PRCS Habib Malik Orakzai and Head of GRC for Pakistan Asif Aman Khan said that the world is facing the deadly and destructive effects of climate change, and Pakistan is no exception.

They said that the PRCS and GRC are working to protect communities from the effects of natural disasters by providing training and building protective structures in vulnerable areas.

The local community leaders thanked the PRCS and GRC for the safety walls, saying that they will help to protect their villages from floods.

The PRCS also distributed non-food items to community members in both Upper and Lower Chitral.

PRCS District Secretary Ajaz Zur Rahman was also present on the occasion.

APP/mrb/ijz/1735