PRCS handed over two ambulances to BHUs in South Waziristan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan Red Crescent Society Merged Areas (PRCS-MA) on Sunday handed over one well equipped ambulance each to Basic Health Unit (BHU) Baloch Kot and BHU Chaghmalai, district South Waziristan.

In a statement, the Chairman PRCS-MA, Asif Khan Mehsud handed over both the ambulances during a ceremony that was attended by Brigadier Syed Qasim Mehmood commander of sector headquarters in South Waziristan and elders of the area.

Speaking on the occasion, Asif Khan said that the PRCS initiated different endeavors in the health sector and successfully operated nine BHUs in merged districts. He said more than 86,000 health and hygiene kits and masks have been distributed during COVID-19 pandemic as well.

He said that the PRCS run BHUs were providing best healthcare facilities to people including expert medical staff, free-of-cost medicine, psycho-social support, ambulance services, playgrounds and Child-Friendly Spaces (CFS) with delivery rooms.

The area people of Baloch Kot and Chagmalai appreciated the efforts of PRCS for establishing the BHUs and said that women now have easy access to these healthcare centers. They expressed satisfaction for providing them all the facilities under one roof and urged for providing these services to other areas of the merged districts.