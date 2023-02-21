UrduPoint.com

PRCS Hands Over Relief Consignment For Syria Quake Victims

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 21, 2023 | 05:10 PM

PRCS hands over relief consignment for Syria quake victims

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) on Tuesday provided relief consignment for the earthquake-affected population in Syria.

Following the instructions of PRCS Chairman Sardar Shahid Ahmad Laghari, PRCS Secretary General Muhammad Obaidullah Khan handed over the relief consignment containing medical, surgical and first aid equipment to Syrian Ambassador Dr Rameez- Alraee.

The consignment was handed over in a ceremony held at PRCS National Headquarters.

In his message on this occasion, the PRCS Chairman said that Red Crescent stood by the peoples of Turkiye and Syria in the testing time.

He said that the PRCS had provided assistance to both the earthquake hit countries, and the supply of medical and surgical equipment was a practical response to the request from the Syrian ambassador.

Laghari said the PRCS, as being a part of the Red Cross Red Crescent Movement, planned to send teams of paramedics, health and WASH experts to help the earthquake victims, and shared the plan with the relevant authorities in that regard.

He said that the PRCS would send its trained staff and volunteers to Syria and Turkiye to contribute to relief activities, recovery and reconstruction efforts.

"PRCS has launched a nationwide appeal to help the earthquake victims of the two brotherly countries, and any funds and donations being collected through the provincial branches would be handed over to Turkiye Red Crescent and Syrian Arab Red Crescent", he added.

The Syrian ambassador appreciated the initiative of the PRCS, and said that the supply of medical and surgical equipment was much needed to help the earthquake victims in Syria. He thanked the PRCS for the cooperation to mitigate the sufferings of the affected families. He also indicated all possible measures to strengthen these relations.

It is pertinent to mention here that the PRCS has previously donated $50,000 for Turkiye earthquake victims and $25,000 for Syrian earthquake-affected population.

