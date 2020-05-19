UrduPoint.com
PRCS Hands Over Relief Goods To Authorities In GB

Tue 19th May 2020 | 01:46 PM

The Pakistan Red Crescent Gilgit-Baltistan on Tuesday handed over relief goods to the GB government officials to join hands to combating the coronavirus pandemic in an effective manner

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Red Crescent Gilgit-Baltistan on Tuesday handed over relief goods to the GB government officials to join hands to combating the coronavirus pandemic in an effective manner.

The relief items containing food packages for the most deserving families of various districts, medical supplies, Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) for the frontline healthcare workers and hygiene kits for the quarantined people and jail inmates have been handed over to the Gilgit Division Commissioner Usman Ahmed and GB Secretary Health Raja Rasheed Ali respectively.

Relief goods have been handed over to the authorities concerned by the Gilgit-Baltistan Governor Raja Jalal Hussain Maqpoon and Gilgit-Baltistan Pakistan Red Crescent Chairman Tariq Hussain Shah in a function held at the Governor Secretariat here.

Speaking on the occasion, the GB Governor Raja Jalal Hussain Maqpoon appreciated the humanitarian services of the GB Pakistan Red Crescent being rendered for the vulnerable segments of the society affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He assured to extend his all possible support to the organization in achieving it's targets of reaching more vulnerable communities.

The GB PRCS Chairman Tariq Hussain Shah briefed the about a series of activities that the PRCS has been conducting since the first day of COVID-19 pandemic outbreak and it's role as an auxiliary body to the respective government.

He thanked the GB Governor Raja Jalal Hussain Maqpoon for his kind guidance and advise that made the organization enable what it is today.

The GB Secretary Health and Gilgit Division commissioner also appreciated the humanitarian services of Pakistan Red Crescent and it's well-coordinated efforts in creating awareness about the coronavirus pandemic, prevention and control at mass level.

