PRCS Holds Awareness Session On COVID-19 Prevention, Emergency First-aid For Journalists

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 09:55 PM

The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) Sindh Chapter organized an awareness session on COVID-19 prevention and emergency first-aid exclusively for journalists at its training institute, Hilal-e-Ahmer House, here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) Sindh Chapter organized an awareness session on COVID-19 prevention and emergency first-aid exclusively for journalists at its training institute, Hilal-e-Ahmer House, here on Tuesday.

The training was attended by more than 25 journalists including cameramen, health and crime reporters where they were communicated how to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and save lives in emergencies, said a news release issued by PRCS.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, PRCS-Sindh Chairman Shahnaz S. Hamid said the society was highly committed in providing basic health and first-aid facilities to maximum people of the country to deal with emergencies. A series of training/workshops were being organized at national and regional levels.

She emphasized that first-aid training was very important for media practitioners whether they were in field or at home.

She highlighted the importance of the subject and said that not only accidents, bomb blasts and other emergencies were frequent, but nowadays the spread of COVID-19 was also a cause for concern, and generally journalists were the first to arrive at the scene after any accident.

The journalists usually covered accidents or crowded events where any untoward incident could be expected at any time. Now, they would face another difficulty as they were likely to be affected by COVID-19, she said.

These awareness sessions contributed imperatively in educating journalists about the basic techniques of first-aid, and the prevention of COVID-19, as a result of which they could save many lives while protecting their own lives, she added.

The chairman also urged the journalists to join hands with PRCS and voluntarily serve to alleviate the sufferings of the weaker segment of the society.

PRCS-Sindh Provincial Secretary Kanwar Waseem appreciated all the journalists for attending this important session.

He said PRCS teams had been working tirelessly to play a significant role in the ongoing national efforts to overcome the spread of the COVID-19 in the country through a robust synergized response.

He uttered that when the coronavirus epidemic was on the rise in Sindh, PRCS had fulfilled its promise to provide a free COVID-19 testing facility in Karachi, especially for those who could not afford its cost.

The PRCS also arranged free COVID-19 test facility in various educational institutes in Karachi, provided PPE kits to many government hospitals across the country, distributed ration and cash grants to those who were directly or indirectly affected by COVID-19 and lockdown, he said.

He assured that PRCS would continue its best efforts until COVID-19 will completely eradicated from the country.

