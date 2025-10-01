PRCS holds first aid training workshop for FWA

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) The District Population Welfare Office, in collaboration with the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) Dir Chapter, organized a one-day training workshop on First Aid for Family Welfare Assistants (Male) here Wednesday.

Obaid-ur-Rehman served as the resource person and briefed the participants on the history and principles of first aid.

Trainers from PRCS provided practical demonstrations on handling emergencies, including bleeding control, burns, choking, fractures, unconscious casualties, and other life-saving techniques.

Mock drills on bandages and knotting were also conducted to strengthen the participants’ skills.

Addressing the workshop, District Head of PRCS Mohammad islam emphasized the importance of first aid in everyday life and urged the participants to utilize their training to serve communities in times of trauma and emergencies.

District Population Welfare Officer (DPWO) Kinan Pasha highlighted that the training enhanced the capacity of 30 Family Welfare Assistants across the district.

He said the Population Welfare Department’s service delivery network now ensures that every Tehsil and Family Welfare Centre (FWC) has trained first aiders available.

He added that the department aimed to produce first aiders at every FWC and household to support victims during emergencies.

At the conclusion, DPWO Pasha expressed gratitude to PRCS for its technical support and awarded certificates of appreciation to the trainers.