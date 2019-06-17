UrduPoint.com
PRCS Holds Training Of Trainers (ToT) On Heatwave Rehabilitation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 59 seconds ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 07:11 PM

Pakistan Red Crescent Sindh (PRCS), in continuity of its capacity building initiative for volunteers to help heatwave victims, concluded its second four-day Training of Trainers (ToT) here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2019 ) :Pakistan Red Crescent Sindh (PRCS), in continuity of its capacity building initiative for volunteers to help heatwave victims, concluded its second four-day Training of Trainers (ToT) here on Monday.

The program organized in collaboration with World food Programme (WFP) was attended by about 20 participants from different organizations including WFP, Federal Civil Defence Training school, Saylani Welfare, Alamgir Welfare Trust and PRCS staff and volunteers.

The objective of the workshop was to prepare trainers for providing training to volunteers in different areas of Karachi for heatstroke rehabilitation amid heatwaves registered to have turned into a regular phenomenon.

Shehnaz Hamid, Chairperson of the PRCS - Sindh appreciated disaster management, health, and training department of PRCS for their active involvement in the training of trainers.

PRCS was said to have established four on-job training heatwave camps for the participants of the first batch of ToT and that each of these three-day camps remained functional at Teen Talwar, Gurumandir, Orangi Town and Liaquatabad.

It helped in facilitating the participants for training otherstaff and volunteers on heatstroke rehabilitation, said PRCS

