PRCS, IFRC Distribute Livestock Among Flood-affected Families In Sindh, Balochistan
Muhammad Irfan Published April 08, 2024 | 04:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) To support the livelihoods of the communities affected by the 2022 floods, the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS), in collaboration with the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), had successfully completed the distribution process of buffaloes in Sindh and Balochistan areas
According to a press release issued here on Monday, 360 buffaloes were distributed among the flood affected people. Some 60 buffaloes in each of the five districts of Sindh including Larkana, Qambar Shahdadkot, Dadu, Khairpur, and Shikarpur. Additionally, 60 buffaloes were distributed in Jaffarabad district of Balochistan.
120 buffaloes would be distributed in Dera Ismail Khan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Dera Ghazi Khan Khan district of Punjab in the coming days, the press release said.
The press release further said that the task for distribution of buffaloes was completed in a separate ceremonies that held in the above mentioned districts.
The events were graced by Muhammad Abaidullah Khan, Secretary General, PRCS, Piwi Ophoff, Head of Country Delegation, IFRC Pakistan, the leadership of PRCS’s respective district branches, staff and volunteers from PRCS and IFRC, and community representatives.
Speaking on the occasion, Sardar Shahid Ahmad Laghari, Chairman PRCS expressed gratitude for the tremendous efforts of the PRCS staff and volunteers who have done a tireless job during the distribution process.
He said that distribution was made in a transparent manner.
He highlighted PRCS's commitment to continuing its support to communities through various initiatives, including cash assistance, shelter, livelihood assistance, healthcare, and hygiene promotion.
He also called upon the Community-Based Organizations (CBOs) to play an active role in assisting the affected communities.
"We remain dedicated to our mission of serving humanity and stand ready to support the communities in their journey towards recovery and resilience”, Chairman Laghari said.
Piwi Ophoff, Head of Country Delegation, IFRC Pakistan, commended the role of the teams involved in providing assistance to the most deserving families.
“The distribution of buffaloes among the flood survivors is one of the key initiatives taken by the national society to empower the livelihoods of the affected communities. IFRC remains committed to supporting the national society in providing livelihood opportunities to the flood survivors, to improve their well-being and building their resilience to climatic shocks,” Piwi Ophoff said.
The beneficiaries and community elders have appreciated the PRCS and IFRC's initiative taken for the communities ravaged by the 2022 floods.
Recent Stories
President Zardari to address joint parliament on April 16
Pak vs NZ: Tickets’ sale opens across Pakistan today
Enthusiasts eagerly await total solar eclipse in North America
Always Up-to-Date: Enjoy the Latest Android Updates on Your Infinix NOTE 40 Seri ..
PSX witnesses rise as KSE-100 benchmark surges by 0.9 per cent
Pakistan’s likely squad for upcoming T20I series against New Zealand
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia reaffirm common resolve to further strengthen ties
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 April 2024
Babar Azam reflects on pre-season camp in Kakul
Health activists express concerns over attempts to derail tobacco control
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 April 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Distt admin to launch comprehensive crackdown against power pilferers2 minutes ago
-
PU appoints Dr Kanwal, Dr Rukhsana as Professor Emeritus2 minutes ago
-
Police foils drug supply attempt, two dealers nabbed22 minutes ago
-
Shahid Khaqan Abbasi launches new political party22 minutes ago
-
SEPA Sanghar initiates water quality testing in Jhol and surroundings31 minutes ago
-
Bilawal visits Wali Bagh expresses condolence with ANP leadership32 minutes ago
-
Police claim to arrest 69 outlaws, recover looted material worth 50 million32 minutes ago
-
Sindh Doctors Association UK, NDF distributes wheelchairs , tricycles in Nawabshah32 minutes ago
-
Romina for establishing first ever wildlife centre of excellence in Pakistan42 minutes ago
-
Training, mock exercise held for Central Jail police at Dera42 minutes ago
-
Five illegal arm holders arrested52 minutes ago
-
Rain predicted from April 10 to 15 in KP52 minutes ago