PRCS, IFRC distribute livestock among flood-affected families in Sindh, Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) To support the livelihoods of the communities affected by the 2022 floods, the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS), in collaboration with the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), had successfully completed the distribution process of buffaloes in Sindh and Balochistan areas

According to a press release issued here on Monday, 360 buffaloes were distributed among the flood affected people. Some 60 buffaloes in each of the five districts of Sindh including Larkana, Qambar Shahdadkot, Dadu, Khairpur, and Shikarpur. Additionally, 60 buffaloes were distributed in Jaffarabad district of Balochistan.

120 buffaloes would be distributed in Dera Ismail Khan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Dera Ghazi Khan Khan district of Punjab in the coming days, the press release said.

The press release further said that the task for distribution of buffaloes was completed in a separate ceremonies that held in the above mentioned districts.

The events were graced by Muhammad Abaidullah Khan, Secretary General, PRCS, Piwi Ophoff, Head of Country Delegation, IFRC Pakistan, the leadership of PRCS’s respective district branches, staff and volunteers from PRCS and IFRC, and community representatives.

Speaking on the occasion, Sardar Shahid Ahmad Laghari, Chairman PRCS expressed gratitude for the tremendous efforts of the PRCS staff and volunteers who have done a tireless job during the distribution process.

He said that distribution was made in a transparent manner.

He highlighted PRCS's commitment to continuing its support to communities through various initiatives, including cash assistance, shelter, livelihood assistance, healthcare, and hygiene promotion.

He also called upon the Community-Based Organizations (CBOs) to play an active role in assisting the affected communities.

"We remain dedicated to our mission of serving humanity and stand ready to support the communities in their journey towards recovery and resilience”, Chairman Laghari said.

Piwi Ophoff, Head of Country Delegation, IFRC Pakistan, commended the role of the teams involved in providing assistance to the most deserving families.

“The distribution of buffaloes among the flood survivors is one of the key initiatives taken by the national society to empower the livelihoods of the affected communities. IFRC remains committed to supporting the national society in providing livelihood opportunities to the flood survivors, to improve their well-being and building their resilience to climatic shocks,” Piwi Ophoff said.

The beneficiaries and community elders have appreciated the PRCS and IFRC's initiative taken for the communities ravaged by the 2022 floods.