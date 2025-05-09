PRCS , IFRC Launch DREF Operation To Support Afghan Returnees From Pakistan
Umer Jamshaid Published May 09, 2025 | 06:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS), in collaboration with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) officially launched the Disaster Response Emergency Fund (DREF) operation at the PRCS National Headquarters on Friday.
PRCS Secretary General Muhammad Abaid Ullah Khan and IFRC Programme Coordinator Manzoor Ali formally exchanged the signed documents to commence the operation.
PRCS Chairperson Mrs Farzhana Naek, Head of Norwegian Red Cross in Pakistan Dr Iftikhar Aliyar, Head of German Red Cross in Pakistan Asif Aman Khan, and representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), IFRC, and Turkish Red Crescent were also present on the occasion, a PRCS news release said.
The DREF initiative, amounting to 416,010 Swiss Francs, aims to provide urgent humanitarian assistance to Afghan nationals returning from Pakistan, addressing their immediate needs over a six-month period from April to
September 2025.
The DREF will support 60,000 Afghan national returnees from Pakistan with healthcare, psychological first aid, ambulance service, clean water, restoring family links and essential information mainly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces.
PRCS Chairperson Mrs Farzhana Naek on the occasion reaffirmed PRCS’s commitment to supporting vulnerable communities in times of crisis.
The DREF operation, she said, would enable “us to deliver timely and lifesaving assistance to Afghan returnees who face immense hardships. "We thank IFRC for their trust and partnership in this important humanitarian effort”.
IFRC Programme Coordinator Manzoor Ali lauded PRCS for its rapid mobilization and local response capacity and said, “We are proud to support PRCS through the DREF mechanism to ensure dignity, health, and protection for those returning to Afghanistan.”
The initiative demonstrated the power of local and international collaboration to address urgent humanitarian needs, and highlighted the critical role of PRCS in responding to displacement crises at the grassroots level, he added.
Recent Stories
India cannot be allowed to become judge, jury and executioner: ISPR DG
May 7 dogfight declared world’s largest aerial battle as Pakistan dominates In ..
HBL PSL X remaining fixtures shifted to UAE amid Pakistan, India tensions
IPL suspended for indefinite period due to escalating Pakistan, India tensions
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2025
DB suspends contempt proceeding against DG I&P, Director NAB
Read Pakistan hosts art exhibition
DC Kohat chairs meeting to review anti-polio campaign
Divisional Control Room established in Mirpurkhas for emergency response
So far no location targeted in IIoJK or across int'l border: Atta Tarar
Combating emergent situations: Emergency response centers being set up in AJK.
More Stories From Pakistan
-
India cannot be allowed to become judge, jury and executioner: ISPR DG2 minutes ago
-
ICT admin conducts emergency drills across capital amid Indian aggression against Pakistan6 minutes ago
-
Pak armed forces lauded for their vigilance, bravery in defending the country6 minutes ago
-
PRCS , IFRC launch DREF Operation to support Afghan Returnees from Pakistan6 minutes ago
-
Ministry launches special flights for pilgrims amid airport disruptions6 minutes ago
-
Violation of IWT a serious global issue: PA speaker6 minutes ago
-
DC reviews progress on motorway project16 minutes ago
-
Pak will not allow India's regional dominance through aggression: Tariq Fazal26 minutes ago
-
Senator Rubina Khalid pays tribute to armed forces; urges nation to stand in support26 minutes ago
-
Major traffic overhaul planned in Abbottabad as police target violations, encroachments36 minutes ago
-
Christian community holds solidarity rally with Pakistan Army36 minutes ago
-
Foreign nationals safety: Police conducts mock exercise36 minutes ago