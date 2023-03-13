UrduPoint.com

PRCS Initiates Global Road Safety Program To Develop Socially Responsible Behavior Among Youth

Muhammad Irfan Published March 13, 2023 | 02:40 PM

PRCS initiates global road safety program to develop socially responsible behavior among youth

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) initiated Global Road Safety Program aiming to sensitize students about road safety and prevent accidents through adopting global modules.

According to the PRCS official, the initiative focuses on strengthening road safety systems through adopting international best practices on legislation, education, enforcement, use of technologies and international regulatory framework to ensure road safety and avoid any mishaps.

The main objective of this activity was to spread road safety awareness among our young generation and to strengthen the global road safety education program in Pakistan.

The initiative will also help to develop socially responsible behaviour among youth and engage them to play their role as agents of behavioural change in society.

As a part of this program, PRCS is organizing awareness sessions for students regarding road safety and traffic rules in various public and private educational institutions of the Federal Capital including IMS Girls school G-6/1-3, Islamabad Model Girls School i-10/4, IMS Girls school no 2 i-10/1, Roots International school Liverpool campus Islamabad.

During these sessions global road safety modules were given to the students to educate the future generation on how to combat road incidents by bringing certain changes in our lifestyles.

