PRCS-KP completes distribution of aid after heavy rains in Chitral

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :Pakistan Red Crescent Society Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (PRCS-KP) on Thursday successfully completed the distribution of essential aid to families affected by the recent floods in Chitral District, following heavy rainfall.

This assistance was provided to 118 families in various areas of Chitral, including the Kalash Valley. Relief items such as tents, blankets, and family hygiene kits were provided.

In this regard, Habib Malik Orakzai, Chairman, Pakistan Red Crescent Society Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, stated that Chitral District is currently facing the effects of natural disasters in both the summer and winter seasons.

These adversities have not only affected the region's infrastructure but have also deeply impacted the homes and fields of its residents. Our mission is to assist people in such situations as an Auxiliary body to the Government. However, it's imperative that we also play a role in mitigating the impacts of climate changes emerging in Chitral.

During the distribution of relief items, our efforts have been supported by the German Red Cross.

At this time, the Pakistan Red Crescent Society Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in collaboration with the German Red Cross, is working to reduce the effects of climate change and to maintain the safety of local populations during disasters in various areas of Chitral. In this context, it's crucial for other organizations to also support the PRCS.

On the other hand, during the relief distribution, Syed Ali Hassan, Secretary, Pakistan Red Crescent Society Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, informed media representatives that the recent heavy rainfall has severely affected Lower and Upper Chitral. Relief operations have been completed in Lower Chitral, but access to some areas in Upper Chitral remains difficult. Work will begin as soon as the roads are cleared.