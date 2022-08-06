UrduPoint.com

PRCS KP Launches Operations To Provide Relief To Flood Affectees

Muhammad Irfan Published August 06, 2022 | 02:40 PM

PRCS KP launches operations to provide relief to flood affectees

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has launched relief operations in most affected districts of the province affected by monsoon flash floods in Karak and Tank.

Under the relief operation, the process of installing water treatment plants for drinking water in both the districts has been started, while the registration process will be initiated soon for a distribution cash amount of Rs16000 per family, mobile phone cards, 900 hygiene kits and distribution of 1800 water jerry can.

A statement issued by a spokesperson for the PRCS KP on Saturday, said that the relief operation is being launched to facilitate the flood affectees in the both districts.

Secretary PRCS KP Syed Ali Hassan added to this statement," steps are being taken to ensure transparent distribution of relief materials and funds.

He further said that houses in Karak and Tank districts have been destroyed, adding these families would be provided with other relief items including 16,000 PKR in cash per household and medicines.

He further said that the process of installation of water treatment plants in both the districts has also been initiated.

Through these treatment plants, 80,000 liters of water per day would be converted to drinkable water and this will be transported to the affected areas with the help of water tankers provided by the district administration.

The said plants are equipped with state-of-the-art technology which is initially being installed in both the districts for 60 days.

During the recent monsoon rains, PRCS KP has also assisted the families affected by rains in remote areas like Chitral and Kohistan too.

