PRCS KP nominates three singers as goodwill ambassadors

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Red Crescent Society Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday nominated three prominent singers of the province, Zeek Afridi, Irfan Khan, and Sana Tajik, as its Ambassador for Goodwill with the aim to promote the spirit of service to humanity not only in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but also in Pakistan and around the world.

In this regard, a ceremony was held at the Provincial Office of Pakistan Red Crescent Khyber Pakhtunkhwa headquarter.

Pakistan Red Crescent society KP Chairman Habib Malik Orakzai presented jackets of the World Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement to the newly nominated prominent Pashto singers.

On this occasion, Habib Malik Orakzai, Chairman, Pakistan Red Crescent Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said that currently we are fully supporting the flood-affected families in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. In such a situation, our goodwill ambassadors will promote the spirit of service to humanity.

On the other hand, Goodwill Ambassador and renowned Pashto singer Zeek Afridi said "I am very happy that today my name has been associated with an institution that serves humanity. I am proud of the name I have been hearing since childhood, today my name has been associated with this institution as a goodwill ambassador.

" At present, more than 30 million people in the country had been badly affected by floods.

Therefore, it will be my endeavor that we can play our role in this mission of serving humanity together with the Pakistan Red Crescent society by bringing the entire nation together." Similarly, Pashto singer Irfan Khan, who gained fame with the song "Pekhawar Kho Pekhawar De Kana.", also expressed happiness and reiterated that he would play his full role in the service of humanity as a goodwill ambassador.

"At present, the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are suffering due to floods. I was wondering how I could help these people in the end. Therefore, the Red Crescent has given that opportunity to serve humanity by joining hands with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Sana Tajik, associated with the PRCS KP as a goodwill ambassador, expressed her views and said that as a woman, it will be my obligation to highlight the problems of women in the province as well as play my role in helping them. I am very happy that the Red Crescent Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has nominated me as its Goodwill Ambassador. She will strive to live up to this trust and promote the spirit of helping the communities without any hesitation."