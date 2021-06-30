UrduPoint.com
PRCS Launches Awareness Campaign To Mobilize Communities For Vaccination

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa launched its awareness campaign to mobilize communities for COVID vaccination.

Under the campaign, PRCS has begun awareness sessions, establishing COVID-19 Vaccination points in different districts of the province besides initiating distribution of 5300 hand sanitizing bottles for students and officials in schools of Peshawar and Swat.

In this regard, Chairman Pakistan Red Crescent society Khyber Pakthunkhwa, Lt. Gen Rtd Muhammad Hamid Khan said the Government of Pakistan is fully engaged across the country in campaign for COVID19 vaccination, while Pakistan Red crescent society is playing its role as an auxiliary body by launching this campaign.

The public is requested to get vaccinated against the coronavirus so that the pandemic can be controlled as soon as possible.

On the other hand, Secretary Pakistan Red Crescent society Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Syed Ali Hassan told media representatives that the PRCS Manshara Branch is currently regularly supporting the district administration in the run-up to the awareness campaign.

Our volunteers are working on awareness sessions at mosques, bus stations and other public places, he added.

PRCS teams are also carrying the people to the vaccination centres, while the same process will soon be launched in other districts, including Peshawar.

He added that Pakistan Red Crescent society currently distributing sanitiser bottles in Peshawar and swat schools and other health facilities, the total no of sanitiser bottles are 5300 while each bottle contains 250ml sanitiser.

Thanks to, European Commission for Humanitarian Aid for their extensive support for this activity.

Meanwhile, soon, 64 public latrines, sanitiser booths and hand washing stations will be installed in public places and Primary health centres in Peshawar and Swat.

