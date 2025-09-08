PRCS Launches Emergency Appeal to Support Flood-Hit Communities across Pakistan

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) has formally launched a nationwide humanitarian appeal to support communities devastated by the 2025 monsoon floods.

The initiative, titled Emergency Flood Response 2025, was unveiled at PRCS National Headquarters on Monday,

drawing the participation of ambassadors, international aid organizations, senior government officials, and

humanitarian partners.

The launch event brought together representatives of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), Norwegian Red Cross, Turkish Red Crescent, International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), and German Red Cross, alongside delegates from civil society and the diplomatic community. Their presence underscored the urgent need for coordinated efforts as Pakistan grapples with one of the most destructive flood seasons in recent memory.

According to official figures, more than 907 people have been killed and 1,044 injured since the onset of the monsoon rains. Thousands of families have been displaced, and livelihoods have been washed away across multiple provinces. Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Jammu & Kashmir remain the hardest hit, with entire villages submerged, agricultural land destroyed, and vital infrastructure severely damaged.

PRCS Secretary General, Muhammad Abaid Ullah Khan, told participants that the Society had mobilized its operational resources immediately after the floods struck. He stressed the importance of preparedness, coordination, and international support in delivering aid. “Our teams are working round-the-clock in the most affected districts to provide emergency shelter, clean drinking water, food parcels, and basic healthcare,” he said. “But the scale of the disaster means we cannot do it alone, partnerships are essential to expand relief operations and reach the most vulnerable.”

PRCS Chairperson, Ms. Farzhana Naek, reiterated the organization’s long-standing role in disaster management and humanitarian response. She noted that trained volunteers from local branches had been deployed to support evacuation, first aid, and psychosocial assistance. “PRCS stands shoulder-to-shoulder with the communities in distress,” she said.

“Our appeal is a call for solidarity to the donor community, to the Pakistani diaspora, and to our Movement partners. With their support, we can bring hope to families who have lost everything.”

International partners pledged support during the event. IFRC Head of Delegation in Pakistan, Farid Abdulkadir, announced that the Federation had launched a CHF 17 million (Swiss Francs) emergency appeal to reinforce PRCS operations. “The devastation is immense with lives lost, families uprooted, and livelihoods swept away,” he remarked. “We are proud to stand with PRCS to ensure that urgent assistance reaches those most in need, from temporary shelter and food aid to long-term recovery efforts.”

The Officials warned that beyond immediate relief, Pakistan faces significant challenges in the months ahead, as communities begin the long process of recovery. Crops have been destroyed in vast swathes of farmland, raising concerns over food security, while damaged roads and bridges have hampered access to remote areas. Health risks, including outbreaks of waterborne diseases, also loom large.

Humanitarian experts at the launch stressed that climate change has intensified the severity of monsoon flooding in Pakistan, calling for sustained investment in disaster preparedness and climate resilience. The recurring nature of these disasters, they noted, highlights the urgent need for both immediate response and long-term mitigation strategies.

The PRCS appeal aims to mobilize critical funding and resources for emergency operations, including the provision of food rations, shelter kits, clean water supplies, health services, and psychosocial support. Recovery plans also include rebuilding damaged homes, restoring livelihoods, and strengthening community-based resilience to future disasters.

As flood-affected families continue to struggle with loss and displacement, the PRCS leadership emphasized that timely support could mean the difference between despair and recovery. The Society called on all local and international partners to rally behind its appeal and demonstrate solidarity with those enduring the brunt of this humanitarian crisis.