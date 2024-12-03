PRCS marks International Day of Persons with Disabilities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) joined the global community in observing the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, celebrated under the theme, “Amplifying the leadership of persons with disabilities for an inclusive and sustainable future.”

In his message on this occasion, Chairman PRCS Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari emphasized the importance of fostering inclusivity and empowering individuals with disabilities to take on leadership roles.

“At PRCS, we believe that no one should be left behind. Persons with disabilities are integral to our society, and their voices, leadership, and contributions are essential to building a sustainable and inclusive future. Guided by the principle of ‘Nothing About Us Without Us,’ PRCS is committed to creating opportunities and removing barriers so they can lead their lives with dignity and purpose", he stated.

The PRCS has been at the forefront of supporting vulnerable populations, including persons with disabilities, through its comprehensive Protection, Gender, and Inclusion (PGI) program.

From providing assistive devices and livelihood support to organizing awareness sessions, the PRCS is actively working to alleviate the challenges faced by individuals with physical, sensory, and cognitive disabilities.

Chairman Laghari also reiterated PRCS’s commitment to helping communities without boundaries or bias, stating that the society will continue its mission of serving every segment of the population with compassion and care.

On this occasion, PRCS called upon all stakeholders, including government institutions, civil society, and the private sector, to join hands in amplifying the leadership of persons with disabilities and ensuring their full inclusion in all aspects of life.