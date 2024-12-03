PRCS Marks International Day Of Persons With Disabilities
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 03, 2024 | 06:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) joined the global community in observing the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, celebrated under the theme, “Amplifying the leadership of persons with disabilities for an inclusive and sustainable future.”
In his message on this occasion, Chairman PRCS Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari emphasized the importance of fostering inclusivity and empowering individuals with disabilities to take on leadership roles.
“At PRCS, we believe that no one should be left behind. Persons with disabilities are integral to our society, and their voices, leadership, and contributions are essential to building a sustainable and inclusive future. Guided by the principle of ‘Nothing About Us Without Us,’ PRCS is committed to creating opportunities and removing barriers so they can lead their lives with dignity and purpose", he stated.
The PRCS has been at the forefront of supporting vulnerable populations, including persons with disabilities, through its comprehensive Protection, Gender, and Inclusion (PGI) program.
From providing assistive devices and livelihood support to organizing awareness sessions, the PRCS is actively working to alleviate the challenges faced by individuals with physical, sensory, and cognitive disabilities.
Chairman Laghari also reiterated PRCS’s commitment to helping communities without boundaries or bias, stating that the society will continue its mission of serving every segment of the population with compassion and care.
On this occasion, PRCS called upon all stakeholders, including government institutions, civil society, and the private sector, to join hands in amplifying the leadership of persons with disabilities and ensuring their full inclusion in all aspects of life.
Recent Stories
Imran Khan says he has one last card to play yet
Gold price increases by Rs700 per tola in Pakistan
Zimbabwe opt to bat first in second T20I against Pakistan
Nargis Fakhri’s sister faces double-murder charge
Pakistan win Blind T20 World Cup by beating Bangladesh
COAS says armed forces fully capable to safeguard country’s integrity, soverei ..
Five years jail or fine of Rs1m under new proposed law against fake news
PM leaves for Saudi Arabia on two-day visit to ‘One Water Summit’ in Riyadh
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2024
Girl dies due to alleged violence by in-laws
Paris stocks wobble, euro falls on France budget standoff
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Food authority recover 750 Kg of China salt1 minute ago
-
Recovered articles given to owners2 minutes ago
-
EU, WFP to strengthen Sindh’s health system2 minutes ago
-
District administration recovers 7 Kanal land from land mafia2 minutes ago
-
IHC stays action against ex-DG NAB2 minutes ago
-
Murad Ali Shah reiterates his govt's resolve for empowerment of persons with disabilities2 minutes ago
-
16 days of campaign against gender based violence starts2 minutes ago
-
International day of persons with disabilities observed in Abbottabad2 minutes ago
-
18 outlaws arrested; drug, weapon with ammunition recovered2 minutes ago
-
Murder suspect netted12 minutes ago
-
Governor Punjab visits Pirzada, condoles death of his brother12 minutes ago
-
Annual flower exhibition to open at Jillani Park on 5th12 minutes ago