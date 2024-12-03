Open Menu

PRCS Marks International Day Of Persons With Disabilities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 03, 2024 | 06:10 PM

PRCS marks International Day of Persons with Disabilities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) joined the global community in observing the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, celebrated under the theme, “Amplifying the leadership of persons with disabilities for an inclusive and sustainable future.”

In his message on this occasion, Chairman PRCS Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari emphasized the importance of fostering inclusivity and empowering individuals with disabilities to take on leadership roles.

“At PRCS, we believe that no one should be left behind. Persons with disabilities are integral to our society, and their voices, leadership, and contributions are essential to building a sustainable and inclusive future. Guided by the principle of ‘Nothing About Us Without Us,’ PRCS is committed to creating opportunities and removing barriers so they can lead their lives with dignity and purpose", he stated.

The PRCS has been at the forefront of supporting vulnerable populations, including persons with disabilities, through its comprehensive Protection, Gender, and Inclusion (PGI) program.

From providing assistive devices and livelihood support to organizing awareness sessions, the PRCS is actively working to alleviate the challenges faced by individuals with physical, sensory, and cognitive disabilities.

Chairman Laghari also reiterated PRCS’s commitment to helping communities without boundaries or bias, stating that the society will continue its mission of serving every segment of the population with compassion and care.

On this occasion, PRCS called upon all stakeholders, including government institutions, civil society, and the private sector, to join hands in amplifying the leadership of persons with disabilities and ensuring their full inclusion in all aspects of life.

Related Topics

Pakistan Civil Society Lead All Government

Recent Stories

Imran Khan says he has one last card to play yet

Imran Khan says he has one last card to play yet

25 minutes ago
 Gold price increases by Rs700 per tola in Pakistan

Gold price increases by Rs700 per tola in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Zimbabwe opt to bat first in second T20I against P ..

Zimbabwe opt to bat first in second T20I against Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Nargis Fakhri’s sister faces double-murder charg ..

Nargis Fakhri’s sister faces double-murder charge

3 hours ago
 Pakistan win Blind T20 World Cup by beating Bangla ..

Pakistan win Blind T20 World Cup by beating Bangladesh

4 hours ago
 COAS says armed forces fully capable to safeguard ..

COAS says armed forces fully capable to safeguard country’s integrity, soverei ..

4 hours ago
Five years jail or fine of Rs1m under new proposed ..

Five years jail or fine of Rs1m under new proposed law against fake news

4 hours ago
 PM leaves for Saudi Arabia on two-day visit to ‘ ..

PM leaves for Saudi Arabia on two-day visit to ‘One Water Summit’ in Riyadh

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 December 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2024

9 hours ago
 Girl dies due to alleged violence by in-laws

Girl dies due to alleged violence by in-laws

18 hours ago
 Paris stocks wobble, euro falls on France budget s ..

Paris stocks wobble, euro falls on France budget standoff

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan