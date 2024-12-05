PRCS marks International Volunteer Day to protect humanity

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) joined the global community in commemorating International Volunteer Day under the theme of "Protect Humanity."

The day served as a reminder of the invaluable contributions made by volunteers worldwide and the urgent need to safeguard those who dedicate their lives to serving humanity.

Chairman of PRCS Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari said that volunteers embody the spirit of humanity, selflessly serving in the most challenging circumstances.

"Today, we honour their sacrifices and reiterate our call to safeguard humanitarian workers everywhere."

He said PRCS volunteers were at the forefront of delivering essential services, from health care to disaster response in communities across Pakistan. Their steadfast dedication, compassion, and service were the backbone of the National Society.

To strengthen its volunteer base, the PRCS Youth and Volunteering Development Program was actively engaged in fostering a well-trained and motivated corps of youth and volunteers, he said and added that this program ensures inclusive participation from all segments of society, enhancing PRCS’s capacity to respond effectively to emergencies and humanitarian needs.

On this International Volunteer Day, "We not only pay tribute to those we have lost but also celebrate the resilience and spirit of the countless volunteers who continue to protect and serve communities, embodying the essence of Protect Humanity."

If anyone is interested in registering as a volunteer, visit prcs.rpm.molnix.com to sign up and join the Pakistan Red Crescent Society's mission to make a difference.