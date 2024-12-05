Open Menu

PRCS Marks International Volunteer Day To Protect Humanity

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 05, 2024 | 06:10 PM

PRCS marks International Volunteer Day to protect humanity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) joined the global community in commemorating International Volunteer Day under the theme of "Protect Humanity."

The day served as a reminder of the invaluable contributions made by volunteers worldwide and the urgent need to safeguard those who dedicate their lives to serving humanity.

Chairman of PRCS Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari said that volunteers embody the spirit of humanity, selflessly serving in the most challenging circumstances.

"Today, we honour their sacrifices and reiterate our call to safeguard humanitarian workers everywhere."

He said PRCS volunteers were at the forefront of delivering essential services, from health care to disaster response in communities across Pakistan. Their steadfast dedication, compassion, and service were the backbone of the National Society.

To strengthen its volunteer base, the PRCS Youth and Volunteering Development Program was actively engaged in fostering a well-trained and motivated corps of youth and volunteers, he said and added that this program ensures inclusive participation from all segments of society, enhancing PRCS’s capacity to respond effectively to emergencies and humanitarian needs.

On this International Volunteer Day, "We not only pay tribute to those we have lost but also celebrate the resilience and spirit of the countless volunteers who continue to protect and serve communities, embodying the essence of Protect Humanity."

If anyone is interested in registering as a volunteer, visit prcs.rpm.molnix.com to sign up and join the Pakistan Red Crescent Society's mission to make a difference.

Related Topics

Pakistan Visit All From

Recent Stories

ICC Chair Jay Shah embarks on a new era for cricke ..

ICC Chair Jay Shah embarks on a new era for cricket with a visit to the ICC Head ..

55 minutes ago
 Khawaja Rameez Hassan appointed coordinator of the ..

Khawaja Rameez Hassan appointed coordinator of the Federal Ministry of Religious ..

58 minutes ago
 ACE Money Transfer: A Global Fintech Leader Recogn ..

ACE Money Transfer: A Global Fintech Leader Recognised by State Bank of Pakistan ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 December 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 December 2024

10 hours ago
 Malala Yousafzai Meets Scholars Supported by her s ..

Malala Yousafzai Meets Scholars Supported by her scholarships at the Oxford Univ ..

20 hours ago
NTC discusses tax reforms, harmonization

NTC discusses tax reforms, harmonization

19 hours ago
 YPF committed to uniting young policymakers across ..

YPF committed to uniting young policymakers across Pakistan: Jamal Raisani

20 hours ago
 Pakistan, Russia sign 8 agreements to strengthen e ..

Pakistan, Russia sign 8 agreements to strengthen economic ties

19 hours ago
 Seoul stocks weaken, Paris edges up tracking polit ..

Seoul stocks weaken, Paris edges up tracking political turmoil

19 hours ago
 South America summit hopes to seal 'historic' trad ..

South America summit hopes to seal 'historic' trade deal with EU

19 hours ago
 Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahm ..

Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry condemns relentle ..

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan