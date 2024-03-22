PRCS marks Pakistan Day with partner organizations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) here on Friday organized a ceremony in connection with Pakistan Day celebrations being commemorated on March 23rd with international red crescent organizations.

The ceremony was attended by the representatives from humanitarian organizations, civil society, lawyers, teachers and other staff of PRCS, IFRC, ICRC, Norwegian Red Cross, Turkish Red Crescent, German Red Cross, heads of International Federation of Red Cross, International Committee of Red Cross in Pakistan, movement partners, Red Crescent staff and volunteers.

The ceremony commenced with flag hoisting and national anthem. Children of the PRCS member schools sang national songs, and presented special tableau. They also displayed the pictures of founder of Pakistan and other founding leaders who played role in creation of the country. The children also showed their love with country through reciting the verses of Allama Iqbal's poetry.

A bundle of balloons with colours of Pakistani flag carrying placards of red crescent were left in the air.

Secretary General PRCS Obaidullah Khan in his opening remarks welcomed all the participants. He thanked the students, teachers of various schools, colleges and other partner organisations for their participation in the ceremony. He also highlighted the objective of Pakistan Resolution which was proved as a foundation of the country.

He also lauded the sacrifices of the forefathers to achieve the homeland.

"Each and every Pakistani as a citizen should play their role for the development of country. We should make all-out effort to work hard for stability and prosperity of the country. Atomic Pakistan is impregnable".

He also commended the sacrifices of Pakistan Army and security forces who embraced martyred for the safety of country and nation. He said that Red Crescent in future would continue playing its role to serve the country.

Chairman PRCS, Sardar Shahid Ahmad Laghari, in a message on the occasion said that March 23, 1940 is the day for us to lay the foundation of an independent country.

"We have been blessed with a separate homeland of Pakistan with daily hard work. We pay tribute to the eternal sacrifices and struggle of our ancestors" he added.

He also urged that every individual should play their full role for the development and prosperity of Pakistan.

It is worth mentioning here that PRCS vision is to save lives, unite people and change minds for healthy, safe and resilient communities. PRCS mission is to be the leading humantarian organization of Pakistan comitted to preventing and alleivating human suffering by mobilzing the power of humanity through volunteers.