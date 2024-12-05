PRCS Marks World Volunteer Day in the country including AJK with a Call to Protect Humanity across the globe

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR ( AJK) : Dec 05 (APP), (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 5th Dec, 2024) The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) Thursday joined the global community in commemorating International Volunteer Day under the theme of Protect Humanity the world over.

This day serves as a reminder of the invaluable contributions made by volunteers worldwide and the urgent need to safeguard those who dedicate their lives to serving humanity, a PRCS AJK chapter spokesman told media here on Thursday.

The spokesman continued that while speaking on this occasion, Chairman Pakistan Red Crescent Society Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari, said that the volunteers embody the spirit of humanity, selflessly serving in the most challenging circumstances. Today, we honor their sacrifices and reiterate our call to safeguard humanitarian workers everywhere."

He said PRCS volunteers are at the forefront of delivering essential services, from health care to disaster response, in communities across Pakistan.

Their steadfast dedication, compassion, and service are the backbone of the National Society.

To strengthen its volunteer base, the PRCS Youth & Volunteering Development Program is actively engaged in fostering a well-trained and motivated corps of youth and volunteers. This program ensures inclusive participation from all segments of society, enhancing PRCS’s capacity to respond effectively to emergencies and humanitarian needs.

The PRCS remains committed to promoting the values of humanity, impartiality, and volunteerism. On this International Volunteer Day, we not only pay tribute to those we have lost but also celebrate the resilience and spirit of the countless volunteers who continue to protect and serve communities, embodying the essence of #ProtectHumanity.

If you're interested in registering as a volunteer, visit prcs.rpm.molnix.com to sign up and join the Pakistan Red Crescent Society's mission to make a difference.

