UrduPoint.com

PRCS Nominates Three Goodwill Ambassadors To Promote Spirit Of Service To Humanity

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 14, 2022 | 03:50 PM

PRCS nominates three Goodwill Ambassadors to promote spirit of service to humanity

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday nominated three prominent Names of the province, Zeek Afridi, Irfan Khan, and Sana Tajik, as its Goodwill Ambassador to promote the spirit of service to humanity not only in the province but also in Pakistan and around the world.

In this regard, a ceremony was held at the provincial office of Pakistan Red Crescent Khyber Pakhtunkhwa headquarters. Chairman PRCS Habib Malik Orakzai presented jackets of the World Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement to the newly nominated three dignitaries.

On this occasion, Habib Malik Orakzai, said that currently, we are fully supporting the flood-affected families in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. In such a situation, our goodwill ambassadors will promote the spirit of service to humanity.

On the other hand, Goodwill Ambassador and renowned Pashto singer Zeek Afridi said "I am pleased that today my name has been associated with an institution that serves humanity. I am proud that the name I have been hearing since childhood, today my name has been associated with this institution as a goodwill ambassador.

At present, more than 30 million people in the country have been badly affected by floods.

Therefore, it will be my endeavor that we can play our role in this mission of serving humanity together with the Pakistan Red Crescent Society by bringing the entire nation together".

Similarly, Pashto singer Irfan Khan, who gained fame with the song "Pekhawar Khu Pekhawar De Kana", also expressed happiness and reiterated that he would play his full role in the service of humanity as a goodwill ambassador.

At present, the people of KP are suffering due to floods. I was wondering how I could help these people in the end. Therefore, the Red Crescent has given that opportunity to serve humanity by joining hands with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Sana Tajik, associated with the PRCS KP as a goodwill ambassador, expressed her views and said that as a woman, it will be my obligation to highlight the problems of women in the province as well as play my role in helping them. I am very happy that the Red Crescent Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has nominated me as its Goodwill Ambassador.

I will strive to live up to this trust and promote the spirit of helping the communities without any hesitation, she added.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Women Afridi Million

Recent Stories

Federal, Provincial Govts working to provide relie ..

Federal, Provincial Govts working to provide relief to people in flood-affected ..

1 hour ago
 Ushna Shah gives important message to ‘men'

Ushna Shah gives important message to ‘men'

2 hours ago
 Iran wants close diplomatic ties with UAE

Iran wants close diplomatic ties with UAE

2 hours ago
 Pakistan v England T20Is - Schedule of media confe ..

Pakistan v England T20Is - Schedule of media conferences, training sessions and ..

3 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Meets President of the Europ ..

OIC Secretary-General Meets President of the European Council

3 hours ago
 In Support of Flood Victims, realme screened the F ..

In Support of Flood Victims, realme screened the Finale of Asia Cup 2022 at UCP ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.