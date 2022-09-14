PRCS nominates three Goodwill Ambassadors to promote spirit of service to humanity

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday nominated three prominent Names of the province, Zeek Afridi, Irfan Khan, and Sana Tajik, as its Goodwill Ambassador to promote the spirit of service to humanity not only in the province but also in Pakistan and around the world.

In this regard, a ceremony was held at the provincial office of Pakistan Red Crescent Khyber Pakhtunkhwa headquarters. Chairman PRCS Habib Malik Orakzai presented jackets of the World Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement to the newly nominated three dignitaries.

On this occasion, Habib Malik Orakzai, said that currently, we are fully supporting the flood-affected families in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. In such a situation, our goodwill ambassadors will promote the spirit of service to humanity.

On the other hand, Goodwill Ambassador and renowned Pashto singer Zeek Afridi said "I am pleased that today my name has been associated with an institution that serves humanity. I am proud that the name I have been hearing since childhood, today my name has been associated with this institution as a goodwill ambassador.

At present, more than 30 million people in the country have been badly affected by floods.

Therefore, it will be my endeavor that we can play our role in this mission of serving humanity together with the Pakistan Red Crescent Society by bringing the entire nation together".

Similarly, Pashto singer Irfan Khan, who gained fame with the song "Pekhawar Khu Pekhawar De Kana", also expressed happiness and reiterated that he would play his full role in the service of humanity as a goodwill ambassador.

At present, the people of KP are suffering due to floods. I was wondering how I could help these people in the end. Therefore, the Red Crescent has given that opportunity to serve humanity by joining hands with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Sana Tajik, associated with the PRCS KP as a goodwill ambassador, expressed her views and said that as a woman, it will be my obligation to highlight the problems of women in the province as well as play my role in helping them. I am very happy that the Red Crescent Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has nominated me as its Goodwill Ambassador.

I will strive to live up to this trust and promote the spirit of helping the communities without any hesitation, she added.