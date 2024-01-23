PRCS, OGDCL Forge Strategic Partnership To Advance Humanitarian Initiatives
Muhammad Irfan Published January 23, 2024 | 06:55 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) In a dedicated effort to elevate collaboration in humanitarian endeavors and fortify mutual relations, the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) and Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).
The signing ceremony took place at the OGDCL central office in Islamabad on Tuesday.
Attendees at the signing ceremony included Chairman of the Pakistan Red Crescent Society, Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari, Brigadier (retd) Abdul Hadi, Managing Body Member, Muhammad Abidullah Khan, Secretary General, and representatives from OGDCL, including Abdul Razzaq Khattak, Shahzad Safdar, and Aamir Salim.
The MoU symbolizes the unwavering commitment to strengthen collaborative efforts between OGDCL and PRCS. Ahmed Hayat Lakh, Managing Director/CEO of OGDCL, and Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari signed the document, highlighting the shared dedication to advancing humanitarian causes.
Of significant note is OGDCL's financial support to the Red Crescent in 2016 and 2017, and their substantial contribution in 2023 toward the State-of-the-Art Ambulance service. This ambulance is currently deployed in flood-affected regions of Balochistan.
The chairman of PRCS underscored the critical importance of bolstering cooperation and nurturing relations between both organizations to effectively address pressing humanitarian needs on a broader scale.
In response, Ahmed Hayat Lakh acknowledged and commended the valuable humanitarian services provided by the Red Crescent.
He expressed OGDCL's unwavering commitment to sustaining and expanding cooperation in the pursuit of shared humanitarian goals.
