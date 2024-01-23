Open Menu

PRCS, OGDCL Forge Strategic Partnership To Advance Humanitarian Initiatives

Muhammad Irfan Published January 23, 2024 | 06:55 PM

PRCS, OGDCL forge strategic partnership to advance humanitarian initiatives

In a dedicated effort to elevate collaboration in humanitarian endeavors and fortify mutual relations, the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) and Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) In a dedicated effort to elevate collaboration in humanitarian endeavors and fortify mutual relations, the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) and Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

The signing ceremony took place at the OGDCL central office in Islamabad on Tuesday.

Attendees at the signing ceremony included Chairman of the Pakistan Red Crescent Society, Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari, Brigadier (retd) Abdul Hadi, Managing Body Member, Muhammad Abidullah Khan, Secretary General, and representatives from OGDCL, including Abdul Razzaq Khattak, Shahzad Safdar, and Aamir Salim.

The MoU symbolizes the unwavering commitment to strengthen collaborative efforts between OGDCL and PRCS. Ahmed Hayat Lakh, Managing Director/CEO of OGDCL, and Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari signed the document, highlighting the shared dedication to advancing humanitarian causes.

Of significant note is OGDCL's financial support to the Red Crescent in 2016 and 2017, and their substantial contribution in 2023 toward the State-of-the-Art Ambulance service. This ambulance is currently deployed in flood-affected regions of Balochistan.

The chairman of PRCS underscored the critical importance of bolstering cooperation and nurturing relations between both organizations to effectively address pressing humanitarian needs on a broader scale.

In response, Ahmed Hayat Lakh acknowledged and commended the valuable humanitarian services provided by the Red Crescent.

He expressed OGDCL's unwavering commitment to sustaining and expanding cooperation in the pursuit of shared humanitarian goals.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Balochistan Company Oil Abdul Razzaq Gas 2017 2016 From

Recent Stories

OIC condemns opening of "Ram Temple" on demolished ..

OIC condemns opening of "Ram Temple" on demolished Babri Mosque

10 minutes ago
 China leads in 5G-A technology development, expect ..

China leads in 5G-A technology development, expects better connectivity, product ..

10 minutes ago
 161 polling stations declared sensitive, polling s ..

161 polling stations declared sensitive, polling staff complete training in Muza ..

7 minutes ago
 KP Caretaker CM launches Bannu Economic Zone

KP Caretaker CM launches Bannu Economic Zone

7 minutes ago
 Vietnam business group visits MNSUA

Vietnam business group visits MNSUA

7 minutes ago
 Police foil smuggling bid, huge cache of arms, amm ..

Police foil smuggling bid, huge cache of arms, ammunition recover

6 minutes ago
ADC Haripur inspects SDC Khanpur

ADC Haripur inspects SDC Khanpur

6 minutes ago
 DPO issues directives for enhanced security during ..

DPO issues directives for enhanced security during upcoming general elections

6 minutes ago
 FM Jilani expresses sorrow over loss of lives in l ..

FM Jilani expresses sorrow over loss of lives in landslide in Yunnan, China

6 minutes ago
 ECP holds media session regarding elections report ..

ECP holds media session regarding elections reporting

6 minutes ago
 Football fan in Italy gets 5-year ban for racially ..

Football fan in Italy gets 5-year ban for racially abusing AC Milan goalkeeper M ..

14 minutes ago
 SCCI welcomes reopening of Torkham border

SCCI welcomes reopening of Torkham border

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan