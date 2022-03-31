PRCS Organizes 2 Medical Camps In Skardu
Faizan Hashmi Published March 31, 2022 | 11:29 PM
Pakistan Red Crescent Society Gilgit-Baltistan in collaboration with Al-Khidmat Foundation and Sahara Welfare Organisation organized two free medical camps for the disaster affected people of village Shengus and Shamashu of Subdivision Roundu in Skardu District on Wednesday, said a press release issued on Thursday
A total of 400 patients were examined and provided free medicines during the medical camps.
Earlier, PRCS GB had provided relief items and shelter packages to the earthquake affectees.