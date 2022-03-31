UrduPoint.com

PRCS Organizes 2 Medical Camps In Skardu

Faizan Hashmi Published March 31, 2022 | 11:29 PM

PRCS organizes 2 medical camps in Skardu

Pakistan Red Crescent Society Gilgit-Baltistan in collaboration with Al-Khidmat Foundation and Sahara Welfare Organisation organized two free medical camps for the disaster affected people of village Shengus and Shamashu of Subdivision Roundu in Skardu District on Wednesday, said a press release issued on Thursday

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistan Red Crescent Society Gilgit-Baltistan in collaboration with Al-Khidmat Foundation and Sahara Welfare Organisation organized two free medical camps for the disaster affected people of village Shengus and Shamashu of Subdivision Roundu in Skardu District on Wednesday, said a press release issued on Thursday.

A total of 400 patients were examined and provided free medicines during the medical camps.

Earlier, PRCS GB had provided relief items and shelter packages to the earthquake affectees.

Related Topics

Pakistan Earthquake Skardu

Recent Stories

Documents Confirm Germany's Own Military-Biologica ..

Documents Confirm Germany's Own Military-Biological Program in Ukraine - Russian ..

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan is at a defining moment, it has to choose ..

Pakistan is at a defining moment, it has to choose from two paths: Prime Ministe ..

3 minutes ago
 Experts Say Putin's Decree on Gas Payments in Rubl ..

Experts Say Putin's Decree on Gas Payments in Rubles Not Violating Contracts

3 minutes ago
 OPEC+ sticks to modest oil output increase despite ..

OPEC+ sticks to modest oil output increase despite Western pressure

3 minutes ago
 NSA Employee Indicted for Sending Top Secret Infor ..

NSA Employee Indicted for Sending Top Secret Information Via Email - US Justice ..

39 minutes ago
 BDS releases report of blasts at the railway track ..

BDS releases report of blasts at the railway tracks

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.