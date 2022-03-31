PRCS organizes 2 medical camps in Skardu

Pakistan Red Crescent Society Gilgit-Baltistan in collaboration with Al-Khidmat Foundation and Sahara Welfare Organisation organized two free medical camps for the disaster affected people of village Shengus and Shamashu of Subdivision Roundu in Skardu District on Wednesday, said a press release issued on Thursday

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistan Red Crescent Society Gilgit-Baltistan in collaboration with Al-Khidmat Foundation and Sahara Welfare Organisation organized two free medical camps for the disaster affected people of village Shengus and Shamashu of Subdivision Roundu in Skardu District on Wednesday, said a press release issued on Thursday.

A total of 400 patients were examined and provided free medicines during the medical camps.

Earlier, PRCS GB had provided relief items and shelter packages to the earthquake affectees.