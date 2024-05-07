PRCS organizes blood donation camp at FAST University

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) The Regional Blood Donor Center (RBDC) of the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) in collaboration with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Pakistan organized a Blood Donation Drive at the FAST National University of Computer and Emerging Sciences on Tuesday.

Held on the lawns of the FAST University, this initiative was part of the ongoing Red Cross Red Crescent Week celebrations themed "Keeping Humanity Alive."

The event drew an enthusiastic response, with students and faculty members uniting to support this noble cause. Guided by the directives of Chairman Pakistan Red Crescent Society, Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari, Red Crescent staff and volunteers actively participated in blood donation, with a total of 137 individuals contributing. It is estimated that this generous act will benefit approximately 411 people through the donation of red blood cells, plasma, and FFPs.

An inaugural ceremony took place at the FAST University meeting hall, attended by PRCS Member Managing Body Dr Irshad Muhammad, Rector FAST University Prof Dr Aftab Ahmad Maroof, PRCS Joint Director Operations Ms. Asima Naseem, Head of Turkish Delegation in Pakistan Ergest LIMKA, along with students, faculty, and volunteers from FAST, PRCS, and TRC.

In his message on this occasion, Chairman PRCS, Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari, emphasized the significance of saving lives through blood donation and highlighted the crucial role regular blood donations play in assisting patients in need.

He underscored the importance of this year's RCRC theme, emphasizing PRCS's resolute commitment to upholding the principles of humanity, particularly during challenging times.

Chairman Laghari urged people, particularly the youth, to actively participate in blood donation to make a difference. He conveyed his appreciation to the management of FAST University, who have passionately supported this noble cause for nearly two decades.

Rector FAST University Dr. Aftab Ahmed Maroof commended the collective effort that made the event a success, highlighting the longstanding partnership between FAST University and the Red Crescent in organizing blood donation drives. He reaffirmed the university's commitment to initiatives promoting the health and well-being of individuals in Pakistan and beyond.

Nicolas Lambert, the Head of Delegation for Pakistan at the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said, “I commend the joint efforts of the PRCS and FAST University in organizing this blood donation drive. Their commitment to saving lives through voluntary donation exemplifies the spirit of humanity. Kudos to all donors and organizers for their invaluable contribution"

Ergest LIMKA, Head of Delegation of TRC, extended gratitude to all donors, emphasizing the powerful impact of blood donation in saving lives and serving humanity.

During the event, the PRCS RBDC shed light on the importance of voluntary blood donations and advancements in blood separation technology.

The Pakistan Red Crescent Regional Blood Donor Centre, renowned for its responsible supply of safe and high-quality blood to the community, operates under a safe blood program that upholds the principles of altruism and voluntary, non-remunerated blood donation.