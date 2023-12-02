PRCS organizes first aid training for students to meet emergency situations

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2023) The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) AJK Chapter concluded a two-day first aid training for the students of Cadet College here on Saturday.

The training was held in the auditorium hall of Cadet College and aimed to empower students with essential life-saving skills. Over fifty students participated in the first aid training.

The comprehensive training covered various aspects of first aid, including basic life support, wound care, CPR techniques, and emergency response protocols. Trainers from the PRCS AJK Chapter led the sessions, ensuring an interactive and hands-on learning experience for the students.

In addition, orientation sessions on the Red Cross, the Red Crescent Movement, disaster risk management, first aid, risk awareness and safer behaviors, and restoring family links were also organized.

These sessions were aimed at equipping students with essential life skills and humanitarian knowledge.

However, emphasis was placed on the movement’s role in providing aid and alleviating human suffering. Besides, students were engaged in discussions and practical exercises to enhance their understanding of disaster risk management.

Moreover, these comprehensive orientation sessions align with the PRCS AJK Chapter's commitment to community education, preparedness, and fostering a culture of humanitarian values among the youth.

Secretary Pakistan Red Crescent Society AJK chapter, Gulzar Fatima, addressing the concluding ceremony, commended the dedication of both the trainers and students.

She stated, "It's heartening to witness such commitment to learning and preparedness. The skills acquired here will not only benefit the students individually but will contribute to creating a safer and more resilient community.

"

Fatima further said, "These orientation sessions are not only educational but also instill a sense of responsibility and empathy."

“We believe in nurturing a generation that is not only academically proficient but also socially conscious," she added.

Principal Cadet College Brigadier (R) Manzoor Abbasi lauded the humanitarian interventions of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the Pakistan Red Crescent Society.

He also expressed gratitude to the PRCS AJK Chapter for their collaborative effort in providing valuable training to the students.

He emphasized the importance of such initiatives in building a safety-conscious and well-prepared student body.

The principal also highlighted the significance of first aid knowledge, stating, "These skills are not just practical; they impart a sense of responsibility and empower individuals to be proactive in emergency situations. The students displayed great enthusiasm and aptitude throughout the training."

During the training, students actively participated in practical exercises, simulations, and scenario-based learning, enhancing their ability to respond effectively to emergencies. Certificates of completion were awarded to acknowledge their dedication and successful participation in the program.

Moreover, the Youth and Volunteers Department of PRCS AJK also established a youth club in the college, and an oath-taking ceremony was also held at the end of the training.

On the occasion, staff members and volunteers were also present.

At the end of the training, souvenirs from both ends were also exchanged.

This collaboration between PRCS AJK Chapter and Cadet College reflected a shared commitment to community welfare and the development of essential life skills among the youth.