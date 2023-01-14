PRCS organizes free medical camp at BHU Umar Raghzai

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2023 ) :A free medical camp was organized here Saturday at Basic Health Unit (BHU) Umar Raghzai, Sub Division Ladha by the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) Merged Areas to provide health services to the people deprived of basic health facilities.

The medical camp was organized following the instructions of Deputy Commissioner South Waziristan Upper Ashfaq Khan wherein more than 242 people were checked up.

A team of 12 medical staff provided free medical services to all the patients.

The medical services included general check-up, psycho-social support, hygiene and basic care.

The patients were also provided medication and required medical advice while the people with chronic diseases were also given advice on how to manage their conditions.

The people who attended the camp expressed their gratitude for the services provided and thanked the administration and Pakistan Red Crescent for organizing a successful medical camp.