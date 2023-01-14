UrduPoint.com

PRCS Organizes Free Medical Camp At BHU Umar Raghzai

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 14, 2023 | 05:20 PM

PRCS organizes free medical camp at BHU Umar Raghzai

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2023 ) :A free medical camp was organized here Saturday at Basic Health Unit (BHU) Umar Raghzai, Sub Division Ladha by the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) Merged Areas to provide health services to the people deprived of basic health facilities.

The medical camp was organized following the instructions of Deputy Commissioner South Waziristan Upper Ashfaq Khan wherein more than 242 people were checked up.

A team of 12 medical staff provided free medical services to all the patients.

The medical services included general check-up, psycho-social support, hygiene and basic care.

The patients were also provided medication and required medical advice while the people with chronic diseases were also given advice on how to manage their conditions.

The people who attended the camp expressed their gratitude for the services provided and thanked the administration and Pakistan Red Crescent for organizing a successful medical camp.

Related Topics

Pakistan South Waziristan All

Recent Stories

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure reviews its ..

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure reviews its ambitious initiatives and proj ..

36 minutes ago
 Sidra Amin confident of good show in her maiden Au ..

Sidra Amin confident of good show in her maiden Australia tour

56 minutes ago
 ECP rejects Sindh govt plea to delay LG polls

ECP rejects Sindh govt plea to delay LG polls

2 hours ago
 Holy Quran Academy unique knowledge and scientific ..

Holy Quran Academy unique knowledge and scientific icon: GCC delegation:

2 hours ago
 PPP leader former PM Gillani addresses historic re ..

PPP leader former PM Gillani addresses historic reception of California-Punjab S ..

2 hours ago
 Masdar signs agreement with 4 Dutch companies to e ..

Masdar signs agreement with 4 Dutch companies to explore exporting green hydroge ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.