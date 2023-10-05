PRCS organizes seminar to raise mines risk awareness in AJK

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) Pakistan Red Crescent Society AJK chapter, with the support of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) successfully organized a seminar aimed at enhancing risk awareness and safer behaviors among journalists in Muzaffarabad.

The event was held at Central Press Club here Thursday, with an enthusiastic turnout of local journalists, media professionals and representatives from various media outlets.

Secretary Pakistan Red Crescent Society Chapter Gulzar Fatima graced the event as chief guest. Besides, officials from Civil Defence department and other stakeholders also participated in the seminar.

In today's rapidly evolving media landscape, journalists often find themselves working in high-risk environments, covering events ranging from natural disasters to conflicts and emergencies. Recognizing the crucial role of journalists in disseminating timely and accurate information, the Pakistan Red Crescent Society took the initiative to provide them with essential knowledge and skills to ensure their safety while reporting from the field.

The seminar included a comprehensive program featuring expert speakers, interactive workshops and practical demonstrations.

The participants were privileged to hear from distinguished speakers who shared their experiences and insights into risk management and safer reporting practices.

The event also featured representatives from the local government and the Red Crescent, who reiterated their commitment to supporting the safety and well-being of journalists.

Expert trainers provided journalists with the tools to assess potential risks associated with their assignments. They emphasized the importance of proactive planning and identifying potential dangers before heading into the field.

The Pakistan Red Crescent Society underscored the importance of collaboration between humanitarian organizations, government agencies, and the media to ensure the safety and security of vulnerable community and journalists. They expressed their commitment to providing on-going support, resources, and training opportunities for journalists in Muzaffarabad and beyond.

Media and Communication Officer of PRCS AJK gave detailed presentation on the history of the Red Cross Red Crescent Society, fundamental principles and mission.

In addition, the participants were apprised about the on-going program of PRCS AJK in detail. On this occasion, Program Coordinator Yasir Arafat Kazmi gave a comprehensive briefing regarding the program and the role of Pakistan Red Crescent and the International Committee of the Red Cross and the efforts and measures taken in this regard. Apart from this, various components of the program and the people affected by landmines were also informed in detail. The seminar also provided awareness to the journalists about these explosives, the damage caused by them and their identification and adoption of precautionary measures and selection of safe routes.

Addressing the closing ceremony, Secretary Pakistan Red Crescent Society Gulzar Fatima expressed gratitude to all the participants, speakers, and partners who contributed to the success of the seminar. She highlighted the significance of such initiatives in building a safer and more resilient media landscape, ultimately benefiting society by ensuring the delivery of accurate and timely information. She also thanked the Central Press Club management of Press Club for organizing and supporting the seminar.

Addressing the journalists, Gulzar Fatima said that the safe behaviour program was working in six districts in the areas along the Line of Control, under which awareness was being raised among the people about these explosives so that valuables could be disposed of and loss of lives can be minimized.

“In collaboration with International Committee of the Red Cross and other stakeholders, efforts are also underway to work on Child Focused Mine Risk education and a plan of action will be decided in this regard”, she said and added that the media should play its role to prevent the loss of precious lives. She further reiterated that the media organization and the Red Crescent would jointly raise awareness among the public for the promotion of safer behaviors.

The Pakistan Red Crescent Society is a leading humanitarian organization dedicated to alleviating human suffering, promoting community resilience, and providing assistance in times of crisis.

With a network of dedicated volunteers and professionals, they work tirelessly to support vulnerable communities across Pakistan, responding to disasters, providing healthcare and empowering individuals to build better lives.