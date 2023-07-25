Open Menu

PRCS Pledges Support In Dengue Prevention In Peshawar, Nowshera

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 25, 2023 | 08:58 PM

The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) has taken a commendable initiative by pledging its support in the prevention, community mobilization, and capacity building of staff for dengue prevention in Peshawar and Nowshehra

A significant step in this direction was marked by the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the PRCS and the Health Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The MOU outlines a collaborative effort between the two parties to tackle the challenges posed by dengue.

The mutual cooperation will encompass various aspects, including community mobilization, staff training and Dengue outbreak response in Districts Peshawar and Nowshehra.

Under this agreement, the PRCS will extend its support by providing essential resources such as insecticides, larvicides for Indoor Residual Spraying (IRS), and fogging, as well as Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDTs) for Dengue testing.

Additionally, the PRCS will play a crucial role in surveillance activities, encompassing larva surveillance, vector surveillance, and case surveillance through their field staff. The organisation will also facilitate monitoring activities by providing POL (Petrol, Oil, and Lubricants).

The MOU is valid for the current Dengue transmission season and will span a period of six months. There is also a provision for its extension to address potential needs in the following year.

With this partnership, both the Pakistan Red Crescent Society and the Health Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa aim to bolster their efforts in combating Dengue and safeguarding the health and well-being of the communities in the region.

Such collaborative endeavours play a vital role in creating a safer and healthier environment for the people of Peshawar and Nowshehra.

