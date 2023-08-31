PRCS provides cash assistance to landslide victims of Muzaffarabad

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :Following the tragic incident of a landslide in Damishi Abhiyal, Muzaffarabad district, the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) once again showcased its unwavering dedication to promptly assisting and aiding those affected.

Following the directions from Chairman PRCS Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari, Muhammad Ubaidullah Khan, the Secretary General of PRCS, presented a cheque amounting to PKR 760,000 to Mr. Ejaz Raza, Chairman PRCS AJK Chapter, to provide assistance to the victims and their families.

In light of this, a sum of PKR 40,000 per family will be distributed among the 19 householders from the impacted community. These funds are intended to support the victims in recovering and rebuilding their lives and homes after the devastating incident in Damishi Abhiyal.

Speaking on the occasion Chairman of Pakistan Red Crescent Society National Headquarters Islamabad Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari Said that PRCS will continue its support to the most vulnerable segment of societies without any discrimination.

Moreover, Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari also expressed deep sorrow over the losses caused by the landslide tragedy and also assured that the National Headquarters Islamabad will continue to provide full support to the Azad Kashmir branch and other branches so that, immediate and timely assistance can be provided to the victims as a result of any disaster throughout Pakistan.

"PRCS remains dedicated to its humanitarian mission, providing assistance and relief during times of crisis, and ensuring that no one is left without support", added Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari.

The Chairman PRCS AJK Chapter extends heartfelt gratitude to the National Headquarters Islamabad and Chairman Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari for their invaluable support in aiding the victims of the devastating land sliding incident.

The Chairman PRCS AJK acknowledges the unity and collaborative effort that underline the mission of PRCS in alleviating human suffering and helping communities rebuild.

Previously recognizing the distress faced by families due to this tragedy, Chairman Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari directed immediate measures to extend aid to the affected community.

It's important to note that the unfortunate landslide incident at Union Council Patreend resulted in the complete destruction of 12 houses and partial damage to 7 houses. Additionally, over a hundred people were displaced.

In response, PRCS NHQ promptly dispatched relief supplies to assist the affected families. The PRCS AJK Chapter distributed essential non-food items, including tents, hygiene kits, shelter tool kits, kitchen sets, buckets, mosquito nets, water filter coolers, jerry cans, blankets, and other relief items to the impacted community.

The Pakistan Red Crescent Society remains steadfast in its commitment to its mission of delivering humanitarian aid, disaster relief, and support to those facing crisis situations. The organization tirelessly works to ensure that no one is left behind in times of adversity.