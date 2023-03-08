UrduPoint.com

PRCS Provides Medical Services To Over 245,295 Flood Affectees

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 08, 2023 | 09:14 PM

PRCS provides medical services to over 245,295 flood affectees

Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS), through its mobile health units (MHUs), provided free medical facilities to over 245,295 flood affectees in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS), through its mobile health units (MHUs), provided free medical facilities to over 245,295 flood affectees in Pakistan.

On the other hand, mobile health teams (MHTs) of PRCS provided curative health services to 3,379 beneficiaries while 4,624 beneficiaries were reached out in health awareness sessions.

The medical facilities being provided by PRCS under its emergency response efforts includes free-of-cost check-ups, lab tests, treatments, and medicines.

According to PRCS officials, these MHTs and MHUs aimed at extending the outreach of medical services by restoring basic healthcare delivery for the flood-affected population, which has been cut off from essential health services.

Along with the treatment and free medicines, these mobile health teams are conducting health awareness sessions in the community to raise knowledge of disease prevention, good hygiene, and health practices.

Most commonly seen health conditions in flood-affected areas include respiratory tract infections, malnutrition, diarrhoea, and skin diseases, the official informed.

Related Topics

Pakistan Flood Mobile From

Recent Stories

ADMAF honours winners of 2022 Design and Creativit ..

ADMAF honours winners of 2022 Design and Creativity Awards

15 minutes ago
 Dubai WoodShow exhibitors showcase latest trends, ..

Dubai WoodShow exhibitors showcase latest trends, tech in wood and woodworking i ..

46 minutes ago
 Women diplomats lauded for serving country with le ..

Women diplomats lauded for serving country with leadership, professionalism

28 minutes ago
 Govt taking steps to provide women equal opportuni ..

Govt taking steps to provide women equal opportunities: Khetran

28 minutes ago
 Women role significant in crop production; produce ..

Women role significant in crop production; produce half food in developing world ..

28 minutes ago
 Minister, secretary co-chair poultry association m ..

Minister, secretary co-chair poultry association meeting

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.