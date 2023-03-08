PRCS provides medical services to over 245,295 flood affectees

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS), through its mobile health units (MHUs), provided free medical facilities to over 245,295 flood affectees in Pakistan.

On the other hand, mobile health teams (MHTs) of PRCS provided curative health services to 3,379 beneficiaries while 4,624 beneficiaries were reached out in health awareness sessions.

The medical facilities being provided by PRCS under its emergency response efforts includes free-of-cost check-ups, lab tests, treatments, and medicines.

According to PRCS officials, these MHTs and MHUs aimed at extending the outreach of medical services by restoring basic healthcare delivery for the flood-affected population, which has been cut off from essential health services.

Along with the treatment and free medicines, these mobile health teams are conducting health awareness sessions in the community to raise knowledge of disease prevention, good hygiene, and health practices.

Most commonly seen health conditions in flood-affected areas include respiratory tract infections, malnutrition, diarrhoea, and skin diseases, the official informed.