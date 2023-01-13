UrduPoint.com

PRCS Provides Medical Treatment To 141,063 Patients Through 28 MHUs

Umer Jamshaid Published January 13, 2023 | 01:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) has provided medical treatment to 141,063 patients through 28 mobile Health Units (MHUs) under the Monsoon Emergency Flood Response Operation 2022.

The PRCS has reached out 99,697 people through health and hygiene promotion activities and distributed 410,871 inclusive health and hygiene kits in the flood hit areas.

The health facilities included provision of free-of-cost check-ups, tests, treatment and medicines while the society has also provided first aid services to 3124 people.

Besides health and hygiene facilities, the PRCS has provided 2.

80 million liters of safe drinking water regularly (3.818 households are benefiting from 02 water treatment plants on daily basis).

The PRCS has distributed 31,269 family tents, 247,586 hot meal packs and prepaid cards to 1700 households for restoring family links.

Pakistan Red Crescent (PRC) is a humanitarian organization, dedicated to improving lives of vulnerable segments of society, since 1947.

PRC endeavours to strengthen the humanitarian and social values by promoting the ideals of tolerance, non-violence, sympathy, love and respect for others in the society.

