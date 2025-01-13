Open Menu

PRCS Provides Medicines, Non-food Items To 120 Families In Kurram

Sumaira FH Published January 13, 2025 | 04:10 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) has provided medicines and non-food items to 120 families in Kurram.

This was stated by Chairman of the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) for merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Imran Wazir while talking to media here at Press Information Department’s regional office on Monday.

He said that following the directives of Khyber Pakhunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, the PRCS was making all out efforts for provision of essential medicines and non-food items to inhabitant of Kurram.

He further mentioned that the next consignment of relief goods will be dispatched as soon as the routes are cleared.

Imran Wazir further mentioned that PRCS teams were the first to provide aid to the victims in Kurram.

He praised the dedication of Red Crescent volunteers who carried out humanitarian duties even in difficult circumstances.

He also stated that a detailed report on the damages in Kurram has been sent to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, which will be forwarded to donors for rehabilitation activities.

Imran Wazir commended the efforts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, noting that the governor's tireless work is providing motivation and encouragement to the PRCS volunteers.

“The new lists of required medicines and non-food items were being prepared and would be sent to the Governor’s House in order to enhance the ongoing aid efforts,” he concluded.

