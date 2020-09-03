PRCS provides relief items to rain affected communities in Karachi: Abrar-ul-Haq

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :PRCS, Chairman National Headquarters, Abrar-ul-Haq said Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) on Thursday distributed relief items among 550 flood-affected families in Orangi Town in Karachi.

He expressed these views while addressing the press conference here at Karachi Press Club on Thursday.

Relief items distributed among Orangi Town residents included food parcels, water filters, tarpaulin sheets, jerry cans, buckets and kitchen sets etc., he added.

Rains have broken the 90-year record in Karachi port city in Sindh province and caused a flood-like situation in Sindh and Balochistan provinces especially the urban flooding in Karachi and Hyderabad, Haq said.

He further said PRCS, as leading humanitarian organization of the country, has been in action from day one to help people stuck by the calamity.

"Our volunteers and trained Emergency Response Force (ERF) members of PRCS Sindh and Balochistan branches have been in the field to help people stranded due to blocked roads and submerged houses for their rescue and evacuation to safer places as well as provision of necessary medical aid in coordination with relevant stakeholders", he added.

Abrar-ul-Haq announced PRCS has stepped up its relief efforts in response to the recent monsoon rains in Pakistan and also prepared a strategy to extend assistance to 6500 more families in terms of the provision of cash and other relief items in Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhawa (KPK).

Chairman further added PRCS is also providing cash assistance of Rs.10,500 per household to 2,500 families and 10,000 hygiene kits to the affected people in Dadu, Jhal Magsi and Jafferabad.

In addition, Water Treatment Plants are also installed in Dadu and Jhal Magsi to provide 30,000 liters clean drinking water per day to the flood-affected people population, he uttered.

Speaking on the occasion, Provincial Secretary PRCS Sindh, Kanwar Waseem said every volunteer and staff of Pakistan Crescent is available to help the vulnerable, weak and deserving people of our society in any kind of emergency.

Earlier, he was decorated with Sindhi Ajrak and Topi by President Karachi Press Club (KPC) Imtiaz Khan Faran and former general secretary KPC Khursheed Abbasi.