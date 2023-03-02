UrduPoint.com

PRCS Reached Out 1,267,281 People Across The Country Since August 2022

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 02, 2023 | 04:40 PM

PRCS reached out 1,267,281 people across the country since August 2022

ISLAMABAD, Mar 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) has distributed 247,586 hot meal packs under its "DASTAR KHAWAN" Project while 31,474 family tents and 3,124 Individuals were provided first aid services under the Monsoon Emergency Flood Response Operation 2022.

According to PRCS data around 1,267,281 people have been reached out across the country since August 2022.

The PRCS also has provided 42,000 people with access to water, 493,488 to food items and 253,760 to health services during the period.

It has been six months since Pakistan was hit by massive floods since then, people who lost their homes, livelihoods, and livestock due to the unprecedented flooding have been living in dire need.

Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) has collaborated with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies to respond to the need of flood-affected populations of the country.

Pakistan Red Crescent (PRC) is a humanitarian organization, dedicated to improving the lives of vulnerable segments of society, since 1947.

PRC endeavours to strengthen humanitarian and social values by promoting the ideals of tolerance, non-violence, sympathy, love and respect for others in society.

Related Topics

Pakistan Flood Water August Family Love

Recent Stories

Pakistan Embassies in Rome, Libya engaged for welf ..

Pakistan Embassies in Rome, Libya engaged for welfare of boats’ incidents surv ..

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate new President of Vietnam ..

UAE leaders congratulate new President of Vietnam on election win

1 hour ago
 Suhail Al Mazrouei explores ways to boost collabor ..

Suhail Al Mazrouei explores ways to boost collaboration in infrastructure and tr ..

2 hours ago
 ECP decides to train staff for general elections f ..

ECP decides to train staff for general elections from next week

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid issues law on Dubai Ports Auth ..

Mohammed bin Rashid issues law on Dubai Ports Authority to boost maritime trade

3 hours ago
 Moscow opens world&#039;s longest subway line

Moscow opens world&#039;s longest subway line

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.