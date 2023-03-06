UrduPoint.com

PRCS Reached Out 1,267,281 People Across The Country Since August 2022

Faizan Hashmi Published March 06, 2023 | 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, Mar 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) has distributed 247,586 hot meal packs under its "DASTAR KHAWAN" Project while 31,474 family tents and 3,124 Individuals were provided first aid services under the Monsoon Emergency Flood Response Operation 2022.

According to PRCS data around 1,267,281 people have been reached out across the country since August 2022.

The PRCS also has provided 42,000 people with access to water, 493,488 to food items and 253,760 to health services during the period.

It has been six months since Pakistan was hit by massive floods since then, people who lost their homes, livelihoods, and livestock due to the unprecedented flooding have been living in dire need.

Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) has collaborated with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies to respond to the need of flood-affected populations of the country.

Pakistan Red Crescent (PRC) is a humanitarian organization, dedicated to improving the lives of vulnerable segments of society, since 1947.

PRC endeavours to strengthen humanitarian and social values by promoting the ideals of tolerance, non-violence, sympathy, love and respect for others in society.

More Stories From Pakistan

