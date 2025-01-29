PRCS Receives Aid For 1200 Families Of Kurram: Imran Wazir
Muhammad Irfan Published January 29, 2025 | 03:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) Merged Areas Branch has received 12 trucks of aid from international organizations, including the International Organization for Migration (IOM), the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), to support the people of Kurram (Bagan).
Chairman of PRCS Merged Areas, Imran Wazir Advocate, on Wednesday said that on the directives of Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, the relief goods, which will be distributed in coordination with the district administration and Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), include essential supplies such as hygiene kits, kitchen kits, tarpaulin sheets, blankets, shelter kits, emergency kits, dignity kits, and other non-food items.
These items will provide much-needed assistance to 1200 families in the district.
Chairman Imran Wazir Advocate, expressed his gratitude to Carlos Gena, Head of the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), for the generous donation. Wazir assured that the PRCS would continue to serve the community in every circumstance.
Additionally, further aid is expected to be sent to Upper Kurram next week to continue supporting the affected populations.
The ongoing collaboration between international agencies and local authorities aims to provide timely relief to the most vulnerable communities in Kurram, addressing urgent humanitarian needs in the district.
APP/ash/
Recent Stories
FIA DG Ahmad Ishaq Jahangir removed from office
Guterres urges Israel to reverse UNRWA ban
UAE President receives Hungarian Prime Minister
UAE leaders offer condolences to Saudi King on death of Prince Mohammed bin Fahd
Alpha Dhabi acquires 73.73% interest in National Corporation for Tourism and Hot ..
Spring Festival Gala for overseas Chinese set to air Wednesday
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Cricket fans face trouble after websites selling tick ..
CBUAE’s 2024 achievements drive momentum towards bright future for financial s ..
COMSTECH Consortium of Excellence meeting concludes
Arab Parliament for Child to launch 4th session in February
Al Seer Marine reports revenue of AED1.281 billion in 2024
American woman refuses to return to US after failing in love with Pakistani youn ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
FIA DG Ahmad Ishaq Jahangir removed from office5 minutes ago
-
Powering maternal health: Multi micronutrient supplements distributed among women in KP5 minutes ago
-
Secretary Health Gilgit-Baltistan visits THQ Hospital Tangir5 minutes ago
-
Five more suspended parliamentarians to rejoin their respective legislatures following ECP’s compl ..5 minutes ago
-
PRCS receives Aid for 1200 families of Kurram: Imran Wazir5 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 Dera holds one-day training session for school teachers6 minutes ago
-
Robinson term CAYA Summit 2025 a step in regional collaboration15 minutes ago
-
FBR organizes "Open Court" to resolve tax payers' problems on priorty15 minutes ago
-
Youth should serve as quality future architects of nation: ACS (G) AJK15 minutes ago
-
PTI is an opportunist party; Hanif Abbasi15 minutes ago
-
Media workshop highlights surge in youth noncommunicable diseases15 minutes ago
-
DDWP approves rehabilitation of sewerage system15 minutes ago