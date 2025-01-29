Open Menu

PRCS Receives Aid For 1200 Families Of Kurram: Imran Wazir

Muhammad Irfan Published January 29, 2025 | 03:30 PM

PRCS receives Aid for 1200 families of Kurram: Imran Wazir

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) Merged Areas Branch has received 12 trucks of aid from international organizations, including the International Organization for Migration (IOM), the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), to support the people of Kurram (Bagan).

Chairman of PRCS Merged Areas, Imran Wazir Advocate, on Wednesday said that on the directives of Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, the relief goods, which will be distributed in coordination with the district administration and Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), include essential supplies such as hygiene kits, kitchen kits, tarpaulin sheets, blankets, shelter kits, emergency kits, dignity kits, and other non-food items.

These items will provide much-needed assistance to 1200 families in the district.

Chairman Imran Wazir Advocate, expressed his gratitude to Carlos Gena, Head of the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), for the generous donation. Wazir assured that the PRCS would continue to serve the community in every circumstance.

Additionally, further aid is expected to be sent to Upper Kurram next week to continue supporting the affected populations.

The ongoing collaboration between international agencies and local authorities aims to provide timely relief to the most vulnerable communities in Kurram, addressing urgent humanitarian needs in the district.

APP/ash/

Recent Stories

FIA DG Ahmad Ishaq Jahangir removed from office

FIA DG Ahmad Ishaq Jahangir removed from office

5 minutes ago
 Guterres urges Israel to reverse UNRWA ban

Guterres urges Israel to reverse UNRWA ban

5 minutes ago
 UAE President receives Hungarian Prime Minister

UAE President receives Hungarian Prime Minister

5 minutes ago
 UAE leaders offer condolences to Saudi King on dea ..

UAE leaders offer condolences to Saudi King on death of Prince Mohammed bin Fahd

20 minutes ago
 Alpha Dhabi acquires 73.73% interest in National C ..

Alpha Dhabi acquires 73.73% interest in National Corporation for Tourism and Hot ..

35 minutes ago
 Spring Festival Gala for overseas Chinese set to a ..

Spring Festival Gala for overseas Chinese set to air Wednesday

35 minutes ago
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Cricket fans face troub ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Cricket fans face trouble after websites selling tick ..

36 minutes ago
 CBUAE’s 2024 achievements drive momentum towards ..

CBUAE’s 2024 achievements drive momentum towards bright future for financial s ..

50 minutes ago
 COMSTECH Consortium of Excellence meeting conclude ..

COMSTECH Consortium of Excellence meeting concludes

1 hour ago
 Arab Parliament for Child to launch 4th session in ..

Arab Parliament for Child to launch 4th session in February

2 hours ago
 Al Seer Marine reports revenue of AED1.281 billion ..

Al Seer Marine reports revenue of AED1.281 billion in 2024

2 hours ago
 American woman refuses to return to US after faili ..

American woman refuses to return to US after failing in love with Pakistani youn ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan