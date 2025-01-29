PRCS receives Aid for 1200 families of Kurram: Imran Wazir

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) Merged Areas Branch has received 12 trucks of aid from international organizations, including the International Organization for Migration (IOM), the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), to support the people of Kurram (Bagan).

Chairman of PRCS Merged Areas, Imran Wazir Advocate, on Wednesday said that on the directives of Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, the relief goods, which will be distributed in coordination with the district administration and Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), include essential supplies such as hygiene kits, kitchen kits, tarpaulin sheets, blankets, shelter kits, emergency kits, dignity kits, and other non-food items.

These items will provide much-needed assistance to 1200 families in the district.

Chairman Imran Wazir Advocate, expressed his gratitude to Carlos Gena, Head of the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), for the generous donation. Wazir assured that the PRCS would continue to serve the community in every circumstance.

Additionally, further aid is expected to be sent to Upper Kurram next week to continue supporting the affected populations.

The ongoing collaboration between international agencies and local authorities aims to provide timely relief to the most vulnerable communities in Kurram, addressing urgent humanitarian needs in the district.

