PRCS-Sindh branch organizes free medical camp in Sujawal

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2022 ) :The Sindh branch of the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) organized a free medical camp in Sujawal, a flood-affected area of District Thatta, on Sunday.

Unprecedented rainfall and severe floods in Pakistan have affected more than 30 million people across the country and resulted in deaths and injuries and widespread displacement of residents of affected areas.

Healthcare is an integral component of any flood emergency response. Assessing the need, the Pakistan Red Crescent-Sindh organized a free medical camp, said the statement released here on Sunday.

A team of doctors comprising general physicians and specialists led by Dr. Syed Muhammad Ali Warsi, Health Committee Convener for PRC-Sindh, and Dr. Majid Alvi, PRC-Sindh Treasurer, treated over 700 flood victims in a one-day free medical camp. "Pakistan Red Crescent has also deployed its best lady doctors to treat women," said Dr Warsi.

Moreover, Dr. Majid Alvi stated that at this medical camp, doctors observed several patients with injuries and skin debases and hypothermia due to prolonged exposures to water. Moreover, waterborne infections such as diarrhea, cholera, and typhoid mostly impacted children.

Kanwar Waseem, Provincial Secretary, PRCS-Sindh said that the teams of Pakistan Red Crescent are in the flood-affected areas to help the flood victims. Hundreds of thousands of people are getting sick due to diarrhea, skin and respiratory infections, malaria and dengue in these areas. They need medicines as doctors can't treat patients without required medicines," PRCS Sindh secretary Kanwar Waseem. "We need medicines desperately. Please donate medicines as per guidelines prepared by the health experts. If you can't buy the medicines, give donations so that medicines could be purchased," he added.