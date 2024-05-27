(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) will organize the Cash Voucher Assistance (CVA) inauguration ceremony for the flood-affected families here on Tuesday.

According to PRCS spokesman, through a cash transfer program, PRCS in collaboration with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies was providing timely support and effective response to the diverse needs of the affected population.

He said that the Pakistan Disaster Management Authority, Heads of the International Federation of Red Cross, Norwegian Red Cross, Turkish Red Crescent, and German Red Cross would participate in the event while the beneficiaries' families would participate via video link.

The ceremony will be held at PRCS headquarters.