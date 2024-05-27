Open Menu

PRCS To Organize Ceremony For Gwadar's Flood-affected On May, 27

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 27, 2024 | 10:10 PM

PRCS to organize ceremony for Gwadar's flood-affected on May, 27

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) will organize the Cash Voucher Assistance (CVA) inauguration ceremony for the flood-affected families here on Tuesday.

According to PRCS spokesman, through a cash transfer program, PRCS in collaboration with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies was providing timely support and effective response to the diverse needs of the affected population.

He said that the Pakistan Disaster Management Authority, Heads of the International Federation of Red Cross, Norwegian Red Cross, Turkish Red Crescent, and German Red Cross would participate in the event while the beneficiaries' families would participate via video link.

The ceremony will be held at PRCS headquarters.

Related Topics

Pakistan German Event

Recent Stories

 North Korea's military satellite launch fails as ..

 North Korea's military satellite launch fails as rocket explodes mid-flight

1 hour ago
 Increase in FED rate on cigarettes advised for hea ..

Increase in FED rate on cigarettes advised for health, revenue collection

1 hour ago
 Hardik Pandya's wife Natasha responds to divorce r ..

Hardik Pandya's wife Natasha responds to divorce rumors

2 hours ago
 Secretary Information Pakistan Muslim League Quied ..

Secretary Information Pakistan Muslim League Quied-e-Azam Khawaja Rameez Hasan c ..

3 hours ago
 Federal, KP govts agree to jointly work to overcom ..

Federal, KP govts agree to jointly work to overcome power losses

3 hours ago
 Govt announces public holiday for Youm-e-Takbeer o ..

Govt announces public holiday for Youm-e-Takbeer on May 28

3 hours ago
PCB Women's University Cricket Tournament 2024 to ..

PCB Women's University Cricket Tournament 2024 to kick off tomorrow

5 hours ago
 The Game-Changer: 5 compelling reasons to embrace ..

The Game-Changer: 5 compelling reasons to embrace gaming phones

5 hours ago
 PMD forecasts thunderstorm, rain amid scorching he ..

PMD forecasts thunderstorm, rain amid scorching heatwave

5 hours ago
 Security forces kill 23 terrorists in KPK

Security forces kill 23 terrorists in KPK

5 hours ago
 Babar Azam overtakes Rohit Sharma in T20I runs

Babar Azam overtakes Rohit Sharma in T20I runs

6 hours ago
 Seven desks established under SIFC to attract fore ..

Seven desks established under SIFC to attract foreign

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan