Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 18th October 2020 | 12:40 AM

PRCS to promote welfare work at grass root level: Abrarul Haq

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2020 ) :Chairman Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) Abrarul Haq said that public relief and welfare work was a noble deed and PRCS will promote it at grass root level under an organized manner.

He was addressing a certificate distribution ceremony at Red Crescent (Hilal-e-Ahmar) Hospital Faisalabad here on Saturday.

He said that PRCS was striving hard to provide maximum relief to the masses in health sector.

Hilal-e-Ahmar Hospital was working in Faisalabad with a facility of 300 beds and we were considering upgrading it up to 600 beds besides establishing Hilal-e-Ahmar Hospital in this metropolis, he added.

He said that Hilal-e-Ahmar Hospitals rendered excellent services during coronavirus lockdown.

The Red Crescent Society had established coronavirus specific hospital within 15 days which had the facility of 120 beds, 15 ventilators and oxygen system attached to 90 beds.

He said that PRCS had also formed a Muhafiz Force which was activated through an 'App' and it had helped 96000 families with ration during COVID-19 period.

Earlier, he also distributed certificates among doctors and Jawans of Hilal-e-Ahmar Muhafiz Force in recognition of their excellent service during coronavirus lockdown.

He also took round of the hospital and visited its various sections.

Medical Superintendent (MS) Red Crescent Hospital Dr Mukhtar Randhawa, Director General (DG) Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) Asima Ejaz Cheema, Assistant Commissioner (Sadar) Umar Maqbool and others were also present on the occasion.

